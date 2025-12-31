Former Canadiens Goalie Having Strong Season

During the off-season, former Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen signed a five-year, $9 million contract to stay with the New Jersey Devils. This was after the Fredericton, New Brunswick native had a 13-16-1 record, a 2.66 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage, and four shutouts in 31 games with the Devils in 2024-25.

Now, as we enter the new year, the Devils' decision to keep Allen around is looking like a very good one.

Allen is currently in the middle of a very solid season with the Devils in 2025-26. In 20 games so far this campaign with the Metropolitan Division club, he has a 10-8-1 record, a 2.54 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage, and one shutout. With numbers like these, there is no question that the former Canadiens goalie has been providing the Devils with strong goaltending.

Allen is continuing to play well as the season rolls on, too. The 35-year-old goaltender has had a .917 save percentage or better in three out of his last four appearances with the Devils. This included him stopping 36 out of 37 shots against the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 17.

In 127 games over four seasons with the Canadiens from 2020-21 to 2023-24, Allen recorded a 41-68-15 record, a .899 save percentage, and a 3.30 goals-against average.