Former Canadiens Winger Is Red-Hot Right Now

The Colorado Avalanche are currently at the top of the NHL standings with a 10-1-5 record and 25 points. Former Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen has certainly played a role in the Avalanche's strong start to the 2025-26 season.

Lehkonen has had an excellent start to the campaign, as he has recorded six goals, nine assists, 15 points, and a plus-13 rating in 16 games. With numbers like these, there is no question that the former Canadiens forward is producing strong offense this season for the Avalanche.

Lehkonen is also showing no signs of slowing down as the season continues. In his last four games, the former Canadiens winger has recorded four points. This included him scoring two goals in the Avalanche's most recent contest against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 9.

If Lehkonen continues to produce offense like this, he could very well end up setting new career highs with the Avalanche this season. Time will tell what happens on that front, but it is clear that the former Canadiens forward is feeling it right now.

The Canadiens selected Lehkonen with the 55th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 396 games over six seasons with the Habs from 2016-17 to 2021-22, he posted 74 goals, 149 points, and a minus-2 rating.