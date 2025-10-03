Former Montreal Canadiens Forward Placed On Waivers

With the 2025-26 regular season almost here, several players have been placed on waivers over the last handful of days as teams continue to finalize their rosters. This continued on Oct. 2, and a former Montreal Canadiens forward was among the many players who hit the waiver wire: Mitchell Stephens.

Stephens was placed on waivers by the Seattle Kraken. This comes after the 28-year-old forward recorded one goal, two assists, three points, four blocks, 25 hits, and a minus-8 rating in 28 games with the Kraken this past season.

Stephens spent most of the 2024-25 season with the Kraken's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, however. In 35 games with the AHL squad, the 2015 second-round pick recorded six goals, seven assists, 13 points, 23 penalty minutes, and a minus-3 rating in 35 games. He also played in two playoff games for Coachella Valley, where he scored three goals.

Stephens spent the 2022-23 season with the Canadiens' AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, where he had 20 goals, 21 assists, 41 points, and a plus-3 rating in 68 games. He did not get into any regular-season action with the Canadiens that season.

However, Stephens then split the 2023-24 season with the Canadiens and Laval. In 23 games with the Canadiens that season, he recorded two goals, one assist, and a plus-2 rating. Down in the AHL with Laval in 2023-24, he had 13 goals, 22 assists, and 35 points in 49 games.