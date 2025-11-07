Former Montreal Canadiens Goalie Hits Waivers

A former Montreal Canadiens goalie is available for the taking, as Cayden Primeau has been placed on waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Primeau being placed on waivers is not necessarily surprising, as the Maple Leafs will soon be getting goaltender Joseph Woll back. As a result, Primeau is the odd man for Toronto, and the rest of the league has the chance to claim him off waivers.

The Carolina Hurricanes will be the team to watch when it comes to Primeau. The Canes lost Primeau to the Maple Leafs through waivers ahead of the season, so it would be understandable if they brought him back for their goalie depth. However, time will tell what happens on that front.

Primeau was selected by the Canadiens with the 199th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 55 games over six seasons with the Canadiens from 2019-20 to 2024-25, he posted a 13-24-7 record, a .884 save percentage, and a 3.69 goals-against average. This included him having a 2-3-1 record, a .836 save percentage, and a 4.70 goals-against average in 11 games for Montreal this past season.

Primeau's time with the Canadiens came to an end this off-season when they traded him to the Hurricanes in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick.