Lane Hutson Says This About Playing For Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens struck gold when they selected defenseman Lane Hutson with the 62nd overall pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The Holland, Michigan native just put together a fantastic rookie season with the Canadiens in 2024-25, recording six goals, 60 assists, and 66 points in 82 games. With this, he won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year.

While speaking to reporters, including Habs 360's Chris G, Hutson made it absolutely clear that he is grateful to be playing for the Canadiens.

"It's an amazing city," Hutson said. "Amazing fanbase, and I'm really fortunate to play here."

Hearing Hutson speak so positively about the Canadiens and their fanbase is certainly nice to see. It is apparent that he is enjoying playing in a big market with the Habs, and he is undoubtedly having plenty of success early on in his career.

Hutson will now be looking to take another big step forward in his development during the 2025-26 season with the Canadiens. This is especially so when noting that this is a contract year for the youngster, as he is entering the final season of his entry-level deal.

Canadiens: Hutson And Hush. Raise $25,000

Lane Hutson lives and breathes hockey; that much has been established in his rookie season, and it’s therefore not surprising to see him partner up with the company Hush. to put up a fundraiser in Brossard in the dog days of summer.