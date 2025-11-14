Montreal Canadiens Call Up Surging Prospect

After a brutal 7-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on Nov. 13, the Montreal Canadiens have made a roster move.

The Canadiens have announced that they have recalled forward Jared Davidson from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

Davidson has appeared in 13 games this season with Laval, where he has recorded nine goals, 11 points, and 19 penalty minutes. This is after the 6-foot forward posted 24 goals, 21 assists, and 45 points in 69 games with Laval during the 2024-25 season.

Davidson landing a call-up to the Canadiens' roster is understandable, as he has been heating up as of late. In his last seven games with Laval, he has recorded seven goals and one assist. With this, there is no question that he is red-hot right now, and he is getting an opportunity to play for Montreal because of it.

In 120 career AHL games with Laval over three seasons, Davidson has recorded 44 goals, 28 assists, 72 points, 98 penalty minutes, and a plus-26 rating.

Davidson getting called up also comes with the Canadiens announcing that forward Alex Newhook will be out for the next four months after undergoing surgery for a fractured ankle.