Montreal Canadiens Recall Defenseman From AHL

The Montreal Canadiens have made a roster move ahead of their Nov. 17 matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, as defenseman Marc Del Gaizo has been recalled from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

The Canadiens also confirmed that Del Gaizo will be joining the team for their matchup against the Blue Jackets.

Del Gaizo has been called up to the NHL roster before, but he still has not made his Canadiens regular-season debut. Instead, he has played in 11 games this season with Laval, where he has recorded four assists, six penalty minutes, and a plus-4 rating.

Del Gaizo has played in 55 career NHL games over two seasons, where he has posted two goals, 10 assists, 12 points, and a minus-1 rating. The majority of his NHL experience came this past season with the Nashville Predators, however, as he had two goals, seven assists, and nine points in 46 games with the Central Division club.