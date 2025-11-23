Montreal Canadiens Sign New Interesting Center

The Montreal Canadiens have added to their center depth, as they have signed forward Alexandre Texier to a one-year, $1 million contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Texier signing with the Canadiens comes after he mutually terminated his contract with the St. Louis Blues. Texier had been linked to the Canadiens before this signing came to fruition, so it is understandable that he is now officially heading to Montreal.

Texier will now provide the Canadiens with another center with experience, which is certainly a need when looking at their injury trouble. The 26-year-old will also be looking to bounce back after getting this change of scenery.

Texier played in eight games this season with the Blues before getting his contract terminated, where he recorded one assist. This is after he had six goals and 11 points in 31 games for the Blues this past season.

Texier has shown in the past that he has the potential to chip in decent secondary offensive production. During the 2023-24 season with the Blue Jackets, he recorded career highs with 12 goals, 18 assists, and 30 points. He also posted 11 goals and 20 points in just 36 games with Columbus in 2021-22.

Texier has played in 240 career NHL games over seven seasons split between the Blue Jackets and Blues, where he has recorded 40 goals and 91 points. It will be interesting to see how he builds upon these career stats after joining the Canadiens from here.