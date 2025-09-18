New Canadiens Forward Is Sneaky NHL Roster Candidate

After taking a major step in the right direction in 2024-25, the Montreal Canadiens followed that up with a busy off-season. They notably brought in star defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders in a big trade. They also acquired a young forward in Zack Bolduc from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defenseman Logan Mailloux.

While Dobson and Bolduc are the Canadiens' newcomers that are being talked about most, the Habs also brought in an interesting veteran forward who should not be ignored: Sammy Blais.

The Canadiens quietly signed Blais to a one-year, $775,000 contract back in July. This was after the 6-foot-2 forward spent all of the 2024-25 season in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks, where he recorded 14 goals and 40 points in 51 regular-season games. He also made a big impact during Abbotsford's championship run this spring, recording six goals, 19 points, and 77 penalty minutes in 23 playoff games.

Now, after a successful season in the AHL, Blais will be looking to get back to the NHL level with the Canadiens. When looking at the Habs' group, it is fair to wonder if the 2014 sixth-round pick could make the Habs' roster as an extra forward with a strong training camp. His hard-nosed style of play and versatility could get him some consideration for their fourth line.

Blais last played at the NHL level with the St. Louis Blues in 2023-24, where he recorded one goal, seven points, and 194 hits in 53 games. It will now be interesting to see if he can claw his way back to the NHL with the Canadiens from here.