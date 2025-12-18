NHL Rumors: Canadiens Urged To Address Big Trade Need

The Montreal Canadiens have had a solid start to the 2025-26 season. At the time of this writing, they sport a 17-12-4 record and are fifth in the Atlantic Division standings. However, they are also only three points behind the first-place Detroit Red Wings, so they certainly have the potential to move up the standings.

With the Canadiens being right in the playoff hunt, there is a real expectation that they will be buyers this season. Due to this, in a recent article for Bleacher Report, Lyle Richardson urged the Canadiens to bring in a legitimate second-line center this season.

"The Canadiens' goaltending has been a recent concern, but their need for a reliable second-line center has been an ongoing issue. Since Kirby Dach was sidelined with a fractured foot, they employed rookie Oliver Kapanen in that role. However, they need someone with more experience in that position," Richardson wrote.

It is no secret that the Canadiens could use another top-six center, so it is hard to disagree with Richardson's argument. If the Canadiens brought in a proven 2C, it would be huge for a club that is looking to cement themselves as legitimate contenders.

It will be interesting to see if the Canadiens add another center this season, but there is no question that they have the trading assets to swing a deal for one.