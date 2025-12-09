NHL Rumors: Ex-Canadiens Center Generating Trade Interest

A former Montreal Canadiens center is starting to generate trade interest around the league.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, multiple teams have called the Los Angeles Kings expressing interest in former Canadiens forward Phillip Danault.

Danault is in the middle of a tough season offensively with the Kings, as he has recorded zero goals and five assists in 28 games. However, even with his offensive numbers far below expectations, teams are still interested in the 32-year-old.

It is understandable that clubs are interested in Danault despite his tough season, though. The 2011 first-round pick is well-known for his strong two-way play and would have the potential to be a nice addition for a contender looking to improve down the middle.

There is also clear reason to believe that Danault can bounce back from his slow start, as he has recorded at least 43 points in each of his previous four seasons. This included him posting over 50 points during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons with the Kings.

Danault spent six seasons with the Canadiens from 2016-17 to 2020-21, where he recorded 54 goals, 140 assists, 194 points, and a plus-47 rating. This included him posting 12 goals, 41 assists, and 53 points in 81 games for the Habs in 2018-19.