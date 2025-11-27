NHL Rumors: Should Canadiens Bring Back Maple Leafs Forward?

Right before the start of the 2025-26 season, the Montreal Canadiens lost forward Sammy Blais on waivers to the Toronto Maple Leafs. This was after the Canadiens signed Blais to a one-year, $775,000 contract in free agency during the summer.

However, the Canadiens now have the opportunity to bring Blais back to Montreal, as he has been placed on waivers by the Maple Leafs. With the Canadiens dealing with injury trouble and needing more depth, it would not be particularly surprising if they claimed Blais. He is also clearly a player whom the Canadiens like, as they signed him during the summer.

If the Canadiens claimed Blais off waivers, he would provide them with another option for their bottom six to work with. This would not be a bad thing, especially when noting that Blais plays a heavy game and can play multiple forward positions.

Blais would also give the Canadiens more experience if they brought him. In 265 career NHL games over eight seasons split between the St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers, and Maple Leafs, he has recorded 28 goals, 46 assists, 74 points, and 863 hits. He also won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019 and the Calder Cup with the Abbotsford Canucks this past season.

In eight games this season with the Maple Leafs, Blais has recorded one goal, three points, and 28 hits.