NHL Trade Rumors: Canadiens Linked To Old Friend

One of the Montreal Canadiens' biggest objectives of this season should be to improve at the center position. This is a major need for the Habs, and they are now being linked to one of their former centers because of it.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Canadiens are one of the teams interested in Los Angeles Kings forward Phillip Danault.

"One team I'd keep a really close eye on is the Montreal Canadiens on trying to bring Phillip Danault home," Seravalli said. "I know the Canadiens are one of the teams circling around Danault with the LA Kings."

Hearing that the Canadiens have their eye on Danault is not necessarily surprising. As noted above, they need help at the center position, and a player like Danault would have the potential to provide them with just that.

Danault has struggled this season, however, recording zero goals and five assists in 30 games with the Kings. Yet, he also had 43 points this past season with the Kings, so it would not be surprising if we saw his offense go back up as the season rolls on. Perhaps a move back to Montreal could be the boost he needs to turn things around.

In 360 career games over six seasons with the Habs, Danault posted 54 goals, 140 assists, 194 points, and a plus-47 rating.