NHL Trade Rumors: Canadiens Linked To Predators Star

One of the Montreal Canadiens' biggest objectives is to improve at the center position. It is clear that they need another top-six center, and they are now being linked to one of the NHL's top trade candidates because of it.

During a recent episode of TSN Insider Trading, Pierre LeBrun reported that the Canadiens are interested in Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly.

"The name that has the most interest is Ryan O'Reilly," LeBrun said. "Very appealing to teams looking for a center. Stanley Cup champion. The Montreal Canadiens are among the teams, I'm told, that have interest."

Hearing that the Canadiens have interest in O'Reilly is understandable, as he is a top-six two-way center with plenty of experience. The 34-year-old forward would also be a good player for the Canadiens to bring in to mentor their young players. He would also be more than a rental for the Canadiens, as he has a $4.5 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season.

In 22 games so far this season with the Predators, O'Reilly has recorded seven goals, nine assists, 16 points, and a 57.1 faceoff winning percentage. This is after he posted 21 goals, 32 assists, and 53 points in 79 games with the Predators during this past season.

Yet, the Predators' asking price for O'Reilly is not low. According to LeBrun, the Predators are likely looking for a first-round pick and an A-level prospect in any potential O'Reilly trade.