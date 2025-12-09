NHL Trade Rumors: Should Canadiens Target Blues Center?

The Montreal Canadiens should be looking to improve at the center position this season.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn stands out as an interesting potential option for the Canadiens.

With the Blues struggling this season, Schenn has found himself right back into the rumor mill. It is understandable, as he would have the potential to be a very solid addition to a playoff team's roster. This is because he is a solid two-way center who chips in offensively when playing at his best, kills penalties, and is not afraid to throw the body.

Schenn is also known for being a good leader, which is why he is currently the Blues' captain. With the Canadiens being a young team on the rise, adding a player like Schenn as a mentor would have the potential to benefit them.

After a slow start to the season, Schenn is also starting to heat back up for the Blues. In 30 games so far this season with the Central Division club, he has recorded six goals, seven assists, 13 points, and 67 hits. He also recorded four points in his last three games alone, which included him scoring twice and recording an assist against the Canadiens on Dec. 7.

With all Schenn provides, he would have the potential to be a solid addition to the Canadiens' middle six and penalty kill if acquired.

However, there would also be some clear risk in a potential Schenn trade. For starters, he would not come cheap, as he has a $6.5 million cap hit. He would also be more than a rental for Montreal if acquired, as he is signed until the end of the 2027-28 season. The 34-year-old forward has also struggled at times this season.

Ultimately, Schenn would have the potential to be a nice addition to the Canadiens' roster, but his contract is where things could get complicated. Yet, if the Blues were open to retaining some of Schenn's salary, that could make the veteran center a more realistic target for Montreal.