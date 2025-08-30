Earlier this off-season, the Montreal Canadiens acquired star defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders. They then signed him to an eight-year, $76 million contract, so he will be a big part of the Canadiens' present and future.

Playing for a big-market team like the Canadiens certainly comes with pressure, but Dobson made it clear while speaking to reporters, including Habs 360's Chris G, that he is very excited about that.

"It's a privilege to play for the Montreal Canadiens. It's exciting. You embrace that. As a kid growing up in East Coast Canada, being on the Montreal Canadiens is pretty cool. Playing at the Bell Centre 41 games a year is special. You don't take that for granted. So, I'm just going to embrace the opportunity. It's a long season, you got one game at a time, but I'm super excited."

Hearing that Dobson is thrilled for the chance to play for a big-market team like the Canadiens is undoubtedly a good thing. It is apparent that he embracing this golden opportunity, and it will be fascinating to see how much of an impact he can make with the Habs because of it.

Recent Canadiens News

Canadiens' Patrik Laine Nearing New Milestone

Canadiens: Suzuki’s 4 Nations Face Off Snub Wasn’t A Message

Former Canadiens Player Is Still A Hab At Heart

Former Canadiens Player Gets Front Office Job