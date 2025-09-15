Report: Canadiens Eyeing Big Move With Hughes & Gorton

The Montreal Canadiens took a significant step in the right direction with their rebuild this past campaign. The Original Six club exceeded initial expectations in a big way, as they finished the 2024-25 season with a 40-30-11 record and made the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

There is no question that the smart decisions by the Canadiens' front office have played a significant role in them becoming a playoff-caliber team again. The Canadiens also look stronger on paper due to their off-season moves, as they brought in star blueliner Noah Dobson and young foward Zack Bolduc.

With all of this, the Canadiens are now looking to make a notable move with both general manager Kent Hughes and executive vice president Jeff Gorton.

According to TVA Sports' Renaud Lavoie, the Canadiens are currently having extension talks with Hughes and Gorton.

When noting that the Canadiens made serious progress this past season, it is not surprising in the slightest to hear that they are aiming to extend both Hughes and Gorton. There is no question that they are in a far better spot than they were, and Hughes and Gorton are major reasons behind it.

We will now need to wait and see if the Canadiens can successfuly extend Hughes and Gorton from here.