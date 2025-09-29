Report: Former Canadiens Captain Retiring

According to The Leafs Nation's Nick Alberga, former Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty is retiring and is now working for the University of Michigan, which is where he played his college hockey.

Alberga also noted that Pacioretty received interest from multiple teams in free agency this off-season.

Pacioretty was one of the top unrestricted free agents (UFAs) on the market, but based on this report from Alberga, the former Canadiens star is retiring instead of signing elsewhere.

Pacioretty played in 37 games this past season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he had five goals, 13 points, and a minus-2 rating. Yet, he ended his career on a solid note during the playoffs this spring, as he posted three goals, five assists, eight points, and a plus-1 rating in 11 post-season games for the Maple Leafs.

Pacioretty was selected by the Canadiens with the 22nd overall pick of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. In 626 games over 10 seasons with the Habs, the 6-foot-2 forward recorded 226 goals, 222 assists, 448 points, 800 hits, and a plus-36 rating. He also served as the Canadiens' captain from 2015-16 to 2017-18 before being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2018 NHL off-season in exchange for current Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki, forward Tomas Tatar, and a 2019 second-round pick.