Brady Martin scores first NHL point in Nashville Predators game against Utah Mammoth

Brady Martin is officially on an NHL scoresheet, recording an assist on Filip Forsberg's goal in the first period of the Nashville Predators game against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday.

The goal tied the game, 1-1.

Martin poked the puck off of defenseman John Marino's stick up the right boards, which Forsberg picked up. He was able to maneuver around Marino on the right boards before firing a shot that beat goalie Karel Vejmelka blocker side.

This is just Martin's second NHL game, as he made his debut in the Predators' 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. He is still centering the Predators' first line with Ryan O'Reilly and Forsberg on the wings.

Additionally, everyone on that first line has recorded a point this season. Forsberg and O'Reilly combined for the game winning goal on the power play on Thursday.

Martin debuted with the Predators at 18 years, 208 days old, making him the second youngest player in Predators franchise history to make their NHL debut.

He follows Scott Harnell, who was 18 years, 171 days when he played his first NHL game on Oct. 6, 2000, against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Marting was drafted by the Predators fifth overall out of Sault St. Marie (OHL) in June. This is Nashville's highest draft pick since 2013, when it drafted defenseman Seth Jones with the fourth overall pick.