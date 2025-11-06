Game Day: Everything you need to know ahead of Nashville Predators game against Philadelphia Flyers

Game day

Who: Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-1) at Nashville Predators (5-6-4)

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

When: 7 p.m. CST

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Betting line (via BetMGM): Nashville +1.5 Montreal -1.5. Over/under: 5.5 (-110/-110)

Predators lose to Wild in overtime on technicality

After Steven Stamkos scored with 0.3 seconds left in the third period to tie the game, 2-2, the Wild responded with a shocking goal of their own in overtime.

With 1:22 left in overtime, Predators goalie Justus Annunen dislodged the left mooring of the net. Minnesota's Marcus Johansson's shot attempt went off the side of the net, but rebounded back to him due to the angle at which the net was dislodged.

Johansson put the rebound over the goal line, and it was ruled a goal, as officials deemed the puck would've gone into the net if it hadn't been dislodged. The issue comes with Johansson's second attempt, as he wouldn't have gotten the rebound if the net hadn't been off its mooring.

Stamkos sounded off after the game.

"It's a weird play. I can see the confusion, but the confusing part for us was why it was so emphatically called a goal," Steven Stamkos said. "I get it. If the net comes off and the puck goes in right away, it's no problem. But he missed the net and the puck actually bounced back to him because the net was sideways.

"My interpretation of the rule is that if the net weren't off, the puck wouldn't have come back to him."

The Nashville Predators tied the game as the clock ran out in regulation, only to lose in frustrating fashion in overtime.

Zachary L'Heureux enters lineup

Following Cole Smith's week-to-week upper body injury, Zachary L'Heureux has been recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals.

He dressed for the Predators' game against the Wild on Tuesday, but did not play, as Tyson Jost played on the left wing of the fourth line.

L'Heureux was a regular in Nashville last season, playing in 62 games and scoring 15 points. He's played seven games in Milwaukee this season, scoring six points.

Scouting the Flyers

The Predators and Flyers will be facing off for the second time this season, with Philadelphia winning the last meeting, 4-1, on Oct. 30.

In that game, the Predators went down 2-0 in the second period off goals from Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale. Matthew Wood scored his first career NHL goal in the first period to cut into the Flyers' lead.

Zegras scored on the power play in the third period, and Travis Konecny added an empty net goal. Zegras had three points on the night with two goals and an assist. Nashville outplayed Philadelphia, outshooting them 33-18.

The Flyers have struggled a bit since that win, going 1-2-0 over their last three games. They suffered back to back losses to Toronto and Calgary before defeating Montreal in a shootout on the road.

Zegras, who was acquired by the Flyers from the Ducks in the offseason, leads Philadelphia in scoring with 15 points in 13 games (four goals, 11 assists).

The Flyers have also emerged as the most penalized team in the NHL, logging 184 penalty minutes this season. Nashville has 129 PIM.

Divisional rankings

Central

1. Colorad: 14 GP, 8-1-5, 21 pts

2. Winnipeg: 13 GP, 9-4-0, 18 pts

3. Utah: 14 GP, 9-5-0, 18 pts

4. Dallas: 13 GP, 7-3-3, 17 pts

5. Chicago: 14 GP, 6-5-3, 15 pts

6. Nashville: 15 GP, 5-6-4, 14 pts

7. Minnesota: 14 GP, 5-6-3, 13 pts

8. St. Louis: 14 GP, 4-8-2, 10 pts

Metropolitan

1. New Jersey: 13 GP, 9-4-0, 18 pts

2. Pittsburgh: 14 GP, 8-4-2, 18 pts

3. Carolina: 12 GP, 8-4-0, 16 pts

4. Washington: 13 GP, 7-5-1, 15 pts

5. Philadelphia: 13 GP, 7-5-1, 15 pts

6. NY Islanders: 13 GP, 6-5-2, 14 pts

7. Columbus: 13 GP, 7-6-0, 14 pts

8. NY Rangers: 14 GP, 6-6-2, 14 pts