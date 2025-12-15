Game Day: Everything you need to know ahead of Nashville Predators road game against Blues

Game info

Who: Nashville Predators (12-15-4, 8th Central) at St. Louis Blues (12-14-7, 7th Central)

When: 7 p.m. CST

Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Mo.

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Line (via BetMGM): Predators (+1.5) Blues (-1.5). Over/under 6 (+100/-120).

Bouncing back

The Nashville Predators saw a two-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday, falling to the top-ranked Avalanche, 4-2, in Denver. Jonathan Marchessault scored on the power play and Tyson Jost added a goal in the late third period.

Despite the loss, both Andrew Brunette and Marchessault said it's a loss the team isn't losing much from. Marchessault said it was more about playing against a high-caliber opponent rather than the Predators not playing well. Brunette was happy with his team's effort on the road.

It came down to the Predators giving the Avalanche too many scoring chances as they had 42 shots on net, the second time this season that Colorado has gotten 40+ on the Predators' goalie.

Dominating bottom of league

Despite their standing in the standings, the Predators have been highly successful against the league's worst teams.

Nashville is 7-2-1 against the nine lowest-ranked teams in the league, with losses to the Winnipeg Jets, 5-2 and 4-1, and the Vancouver Canucks, 5-4, in overtime. In four of those wins, the Predators scored four goals or more.

In their last two games, where they've faced teams in a similar position in the standings, Calgary (Dec. 2) and St. Louis (Dec. 11), the Predators outscored their opposition 12-3.

In that St. Louis result at home, Steven Stamkos scored four goals and Luke Evangelista had three assists.

Opening a busy, challenging week

From Monday to Monday, the Predators will play four games, including their final home games of the 2025 calendar year. After traveling to St. Louis, they host Carolina (Wednesday), Toronto (Saturday) and the New York Rangers (Sunday).

Following Sunday's game, the Predators kicked off a seven-game road trip, and won't return to Bridgestone Arena until Jan. 8.

The stretch this week only gets more difficult as Nashville has gone 1-3-0 against those four opponents, and in all three of those losses, the Predators lost by three goals.

This week is a massive opportunity to not only avenge earlier-season losses and feel good going into the Christmas pause, but also ramp up momentum before a long road trip.

Scouting St. Louis

The Predators have seen and will see more of the Blues this month. In addition to Nashville playing them last week and Monday, they will travel to St. Louis again on Dec. 27, meaning they'll face the same opponent three times in a little over two weeks.

After last week's thumping, the Blues responded with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at home. Backup Joel Hofer picked up the win, making 27 saves on 29 shots.

Against the Predators, Hofer came in relief of Jordan Binnington at the start of the third period after Binnington allowed six goals on 19 shots. Hofer made six saves on seven shots. The Blues could look to start him on Monday.

The Blues are also looking to get out of the basement of the NHL, sitting in 28th place and seventh in the Central Division.