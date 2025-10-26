Game Day: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars

Oct 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) blocks the shot of Vancouver Canucks left wing Arshdeep Bains (13) during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

For the first time during the 2025-26 season, the Nashville Predators come into a game with a two-game winning streak. They are looking to extend it against the Dallas Stars in the fourth of a five-game homestand Sunday at Bridgestone Arena.

Both teams come into the matchup having played less than 24 hours earlier. The Predators outdueled the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 in a nine-round shootout. Forward Ozzy Wiesblatt scored the game-winner in the shootout, while goalie Juuse Saros made 36 saves during regulation and overtime, then six more in the shootout.

Dallas, meanwhile, edged the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 at home. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak by the Stars.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday night’s matchup.

Game Day

Who: Nashville Predators (4-3-2) vs. Dallas Stars (4-3-1)

When: 6 Pm CT at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Line (via BET MGM): Stars -1.5 (+155). O 6 (-110) -150.

Predators +1.5 (-190) U 6 (-110) +125.

Player Status

Nashville: Roman Josi is listed as week-to-week after suffering an upper-body injury in Thursday night’s win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Dallas: Matt Duchene (undisclosed; day-to-day)

Inactive

Dallas: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung; LTIR)

Oskar Bäck (undisclosed; IR)

Nils Lundkvist (lower body; IR)

The O’Reilly Factor

With his two goals Saturday against the Kings, Ryan O’Reilly leads the Preds in goals (five) and points (eight). Filip Forsberg is right behind him with three goals and six points.

The Juice Is Flowing

Juuse Saros is 4-2-2 with a 2.68 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in net. He is tied for the second-most starts in the league this season and has faced the most shots against (220). He faced a season-high 40 shots last night vs. the LA Kings.

Justus Annunen lost his only decision this season.

Shootout History

Per NHL PR, the nine-round shootout by the Predators was the third-longest in franchise history. The longest (11 rounds) occurred on March 27, 2010. The second-longest (10 rounds) took place on Feb. 2, 2010.

Penalty Kill Magic

The Preds have put together quite a run with their penalty-kill unit. It currently ranks fourth in the NHL at 90.3%.

The Preds’ PK is perfect at Bridgestone Arena in 18 opportunities, the only team in the league who has not yielded a power-play goal at home.

Juuse Saros has a .969 save percentage while on the penalty kill, the sixth-highest in the NHL.

Scouting The Stars

Mikko Rantanen leads Dallas with three goals and seven assists for 10 points. He’s followed by Wyatt Johnston with five goals and nine points. Jason Robertson has seven points (3-4-7), while Roope Hintz has eight points (1-7-8).

Goaltender Jake Oettinger is 4-2-1 in net. Casey DeSmith dropped his only start of the season to date.

Four Stars skaters are playing at a point-per-game pace on the road this season: Mikko Rantanen (1.67), Thomas Harley (1.33),

Wyatt Johnston (1.00) and Jason Robertson (1.00).

The Stars have gone 6-for-26 on the power play this season for a 34.6 percent success rate, the best mark in the NHL entering play Sunday. Only the Minnesota Wild (11) had scored more power-play goals than the Stars coming into Sunday.

Head To Head

Steven Stamkos has 31 points (18-13-31) in his last 26 games against the Stars. He has scored 30 points (18-12-30) over his last 24 meetings against Dallas.

Filip Forsberg has 16 goals and 33 points in 46 career meetings with Dallas. His 16 goals against the Stars are his fourth-most against an individual team over his career.

Ryan O’Reilly’s 25 career assists against Dallas are tied for the ninth-most by an active skater in the NHL.

Stars forward Colin Blackwell collected 10 points (3-7-10) in 33 games with the Predators from 2018-20. Stars forward Matt Duchene (2019-23) put up 141 points (62-79-141) in 178 games during his stint with the Preds.

All-Time Meetings

Dallas is 56-41-12 all-time vs. Nashville, including a 24-25-8 mark on the road.

The Stars have earned wins in eight of their last 12 games played against the Predators (8-4-0). Dallas has also won five of their last six games at Bridgestone Arena, dating back to Oct. 13, 2022.