Game Day: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Predators' Nov. 24 Matchup vs. Panthers

Feb 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) celebrates the win with his team against the Nashville Predators during the third half at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Nashville Predators would love to have the first 15 seconds of Saturday night’s game against the Colorado Avalanche back.

That’s when the Preds gave up the only 5v5 tally of the game and eventually fell 3-0 to the best team in the NHL on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Bridgestone Arena. Colorado’s final two goals were empty-netters after the Preds pulled Juuse Saros in the third period.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier, as the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers pay a visit to Smashville Monday night. The Preds outshot the Avalanche, 35-26, but couldn't find the back of the net for the second consecutive game.

The only good news that came out of Saturday’s loss was the return of defenseman and team captain Roman Josi, who came off injured reserve after missing 12 games following an upper-body injury. Josi registered four shots and blocked a shot in 19:40 of ice time.

Nashville is 3-4-2 with Josi in the lineup this season; during his 12-game absence, the Predators went 3-7-2.

The Panthers are also coming into Monday’s game off a loss, so the Preds will once again have their hands full in trying to halt a two-game losing skid. Here’s everything you need to know about Monday’s matchup.

Game Day

Who: Florida Panthers (11-9-1) at Nashville Predators (6-11-4)

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

When: 7 Pm CST

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Betting line (via BetMGM):

Panthers

-1.5 (+155)

O 6 (+100)

-150

Predators

+1.5 (-190)

U 6 (-120)

+125

Injury Report

Preds: Cole Smith (upper body) is currently on injured reserve.

Panthers: Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov remain out due to injury.

Power Play Struggles Continue

Nashville’s power play is currently 10-for-65 (15.4%), putting them 26th in the NHL.

Head coach Andrew Brunette practiced his true first and second unit during Monday’s morning skate. The first unit featured Josi, Filip Forsberg, Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Ryan O’Reilly.

Skating on the second unit were Nick Blankenburg, Brady Skjei,Luke Evangelista, Matthew Wood and Michael Bunting.

As for the penalty kill, the Preds rank 13th at 82.0% (11-of-61).

Preds Leaders

Filip Forsberg paces the Preds with eight goals and 15 points, followed by Ryan O’Reilly with six goals and 13 points. Rookie Matthew Wood has six goals as well, and he, along with Michael Bunting (4g-6a), Erik Haula (3g-7a) and Luke Evangelista (2g-8a) all have 10 points apiece.

Juuse Saros, who took the hard-luck loss against Colorado on Saturday, is 6-8-3 with a 2.85 goals-against average and .896 save percentage. Justus Annunen is 0-4-1.

Scouting The Panthers

Florida fell to the Edmonton Oilers by a 6-3 score in a Stanley Cup Final rematch on Saturday night. The defending Stanley Cup champs have won four of their last six games, and are 5-5-0 against the Preds in their last 10 meetings.

Florida swept the two-game series with Nashville last season, outscoring the Preds 10-3 in the two meetings. They are 8-2-0 during their past 10 visits to Bridgestone Arena, and have outscored the Preds 40-28 during that span, averaging 4.5 goals per contest in those eight victories.

Brad Marchand leads the Panthers with 13 goals and 24 points, followed by Sam Reinhart with 12 goals and 18 points.

In net, Sergei Bobrovsky is 10-6-0 with a 2.80 GAA and .887 SP.

Daniil Tarasov, who will get the start against the Preds Monday night, is 1-3-1,2.34, .910. Tarasov relieved Bobrovsky in the loss to Edmonton, stopping all 12 of the shots he faced including five high-danger chances.