Game Day: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Predators' Nov. 26 Matchup In Detroit

Nov 24, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg (37) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Nashville Predators will have to enjoy their Thanksgiving turkey on the road as they make a two-game trip to Detroit on Wednesday and Chicago on Friday before heading back to Nashville for a Saturday home game against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Preds are in the midst of a three-game losing skid, the most recent loss an uninspiring 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Florida Panthers Monday at Bridgestone Arena. Filip Forsberg, Fedor Svechkov and Nick Blankenburg accounted for the three Nashville goals.

Goalie Juuse Saros allowed five goals on 16 shots before giving way to backup Justus Annunen, who saved seven of the 10 shots he faced.

Wednesday’s contest against the Red Wings is the first of two meetings between the two teams this season; they next face each other in March. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Game Day

Who: Nashville Predators (6-12-4) at Detroit Red Wings (13-9-1)

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Mich.

When: 6 Pm CST

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Betting line (via BetMGM):

Predators

+1.5 (-175)

O 6 (-110)

+135

Red Wings

-1.5 (+145)

U 6 (-110)

-160

Preds Leaders

Filip Forsberg leads the team with nine goals and 16 points, followed by Ryan O’Reilly with six goals and 13 points. Michael Bunting (4g-7a), Erik Haula (3g-8a) and Luke Evangelista (2g-9a) each have 11 points.

Saros is 6-9-3 overall this season with a 3.08 goals-against average and .889 save percentage.

All-time against the Red Wings, Saros is 8-4-1 with a 1.88 goals-against average, .929 save percentage and two shutouts in 14 career starts. Detroit has had the upper hand in three of their last four meetings against Saros, putting up three or more goals in those outings.

Justus Annunen, who came on in relief for Saros on Monday, is still seeking his first win of 2025-26. He’s 0-3-1 with a 4.07 GAA and .836 SP.

Nashville is 6-3-1 in their last 10 vs. the Red Wings and 2-2-1 in their last five at Little Caesars Arena. The Predators are 9-5-1 in their last 15 games against the Red Wings, including six wins in a row from Feb. 23, 2021-Jan. 22, 2022, the Preds’ longest-ever win streak vs. Detroit. However, the Wings have taken four out of the last six meetings with the Preds.

On the power play, Nashville is currently 11-for-68 (16.2%), ranking them 24th in the NHL. They are 11-of-63 (82.5%) on the penalty kill, good for 12th in the League.

Scouting The Red Wings

Detroit fell 4-3 in New Jersey against the Devils in their last game. They have alternated wins and losses in their previous four outings while dropping five of their last 12. They are 6-2-1 in one-goal games this season and 10-1-1 when scoring three-or-more goals (excluding shootout-deciding goals).

Detroit is 9-4-1 when they score with the man advantage. They have the exact same record when they don’t give up a power-play goal.

The Wings are 16-for-75 with the man advantage (21.3%), which is 13th in the NHL. On the penalty kill, they are 15th at 81.3% (12-of-64).

Dylan Larkin leads the Wings with 13 goals and 25 points, while Alex DeBrincat has 11 goals and 25 points.

Cam Talbot is 9-3-0 with a 2.79 GAA and .893 SP. John Gibson is 4-6-1, 3.46, .870.