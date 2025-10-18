Game day: Everything you need to know for Nashville Predators road game against Winnipeg Jets

The Nashville Predators are looking to cap off a four-game road trip with a high note, taking on the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

The Predators have a 1-1-1 record on this road trip so far, defeating Ottawa, losing to Toronto in regulation and most recently falling to Montreal in overtime on Thursday.

Against the Canadiens, the Predators gave up the game-tying goal with 20 seconds left in the game and the game-winning goal with three seconds left in overtime.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Predators' final game of the road trip against the Jets.

Game day

Who: Nashville Predators (2-1-2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (3-1-0)

When: 6 p.m. CST at Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB, Canada

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Line (via BET MGM): Nashville +1.5 Winnipeg -1.5. Over/Under: 5.5 (-120/+100).

Starters: Nashville - TBD, Winnipeg - TBD

Thinning down the roster

Ahead of Thursday's game, the Predators sent another player down to Milwaukee.

Joakim Kemell, who has only played in two of the Predators' first four games of the season, was assigned to the Admirals. He logged 12:22 minutes of ice time in the season opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets and 9:46 minutes of ice time against the Senators on Oct. 13.

There are two more players who could be reassigned in the near future: Brady Martin and Nick Blankenburg.

Martin has not played since the Predators' game against the Utah Mammoth on Oct. 11, which the Predators say is a part of Martin's development plan. He gets nine games before the Predators decide if he should be reassigned to juniors.

Blankenburg was scratched in the Predators game against the Canadiens for Statsney. He has yet to play a game this season, but has been practicing and traveling with the team.

Nashville Predators assign Joakim Kemell to Milwaukee Admirals

After playing in two of the Nashville Predators' first four regular-season games, forward Joakim Kemell has been assigned to the Milwaukee Admirals.

Losing moments in winnable games

The Predators could very easily be sitting at 4-1-0 heading into this divisional matchup against the Jets.

Two of their losses this season have been in winnable games, and an argument could even be made that the 7-4 loss to Toronto was a winnable game as well.

Against the Utah Mammoth, the Predators lay back in the third period, allowing the Mammoth to tie the game. In overtime, the Mammoth dominated possession and found an easy way to win.

The loss to Montreal saw the Predators give up a late goal in a situation where Jonathan Marchessault had an empty-net opportunity blocked. Nashville was also seconds away from moving the game into a shootout before Cole Caufield scored the game-winner.

As for the Toronto game, the Predators were within striking distance late in the third period, but gave up two empty-net goals to inflate the final result.

Momentary lapses costing Nashville Predators from playing complete games

The Nashville Predators could be looking at a 4-1-0 record through five games, but have given up key moments, most recently falling to Montreal in overtime on Thursday.

Scouting Winnipeg

The Jets are off to a strong start, winning three straight games and holding a 3-1-0 record to start the season. Their only loss was to Dallas, 5-4, on Oct. 9.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with eight points in four games, which is tied for seventh in the league. Kyle Connor also has seven points in four games, scoring a hat trick in the Jets' loss to the Stars.

Reigning Vezna Trophy and Hart Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck is off to a slower start with a 3.02 goals against average and .895 save percentage in three games played.

Red-Hot Jets Return Home Seeking Fourth Straight Win Against Slumping Predators

Jets chase fourth straight win behind potent offense, while Predators seek spark against surging Winnipeg.

Inactive players

Nashville: Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Winnipeg: Adam Lowry (hip), Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist)