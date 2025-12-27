Game Day: Nashville Predators eyeing 3rd straight win against St. Louis Blues

Game info

Who: Nashville Predators (16-16-4, 5th Central) at St. Louis Blues (14-16-8, 6th Central)

When: 7 p.m. CST

Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Mo.

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Line (via BetMGM): Predators (+1.5) Blues (-1.5). Over/under 5.5 (-118/-102).

Blues for the Blues

The Nashville Predators dominated the St. Louis Blues in both meetings so far this season.

In the Dec. 11 matchup, Steven Stamkos scored four goals en route to a 7-2 Predators win. Four days later in St. Louis, Filip Forsberg scored a hat trick in the Predators' 5-2 win over the Blues.

It's a complete turnaround from last season, as the Predators did not win a game against the Blues, going 0-4-0 in their meetings.

Nashville has battled back in the Central Division after starting the year 1-5-2 against Central Division opponents; they are now 5-6-2 against local opposition.

Climb continues

The Predators have seemingly dug themselves out of a hole created in the first month and a half of the season, and are beginning to move up in the standings.

Nashville has won 10 of its last 14 and three straight. It's the Predators' longest winning streak of the season and longest since they won four straight from March 4, 2025, to March 11.

A win against the Blues would give Nashville its first winning record since Oct. 25, when it defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 in a shootout to improve to 4-3-2 on the year. Defeating St. Louis would move Nashville to 17-16-4 on the season.

In the standings, a win gains more separation between fifth and sixth and puts Nashville one point outside of the final Wild Card spot behind the Utah Mammoth (39 points).

Forsberg, O'Reilly point streaks

Two of the Predators' top forwards, Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly, are looking to extend multi-game point streaks tonight.

O'Reilly has a game point streak, scoring 11 points in that run and has four points in the last two games. Forsberg has a nine-game point streak, scoring 12 points in that time, which included the hat-trick game against the Blues on Dec. 15.

Scouting St. Louis

The Blues have been hovering around .500 over their last six games, posting a 3-2-1 record in that stretch.

Prior to the break, they fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-1, on Dec. 22.

Robert Thomas (27 points) and Justin Faulk (20 points) continue to power the Blues offense as they are looking to keep pace with the Predators and possibly jump ahead in the s