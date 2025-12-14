Marchessault, Jost score as Nashville Predators fall to Colorado Avalanche on road

The Colorado Avalanche made sure they weren't fooled twice in one week by the Nashville Predators, picking up a 4-2 win on Saturday at Ball Arena.

Like the last two matchups, the Predators fell behind early as Nathan MacKinnon scored a minute and a half into the game. The Nov. 22 matchup saw Brent Burns score 15 seconds into the game, and Tuesday's game had Brock Nelson score 1:12 in.

Halfway through the first period, Reid Schaefer was called for delay of the game, and Valeri Nichushkin went to the box for interference, creating an overlapping 4-on-4 situation. It was there that Jack Dury scored on a toe drag to put the Avalanche up 2-0.

After the goal, the Predators were left with a little power play time and converted with Jonathan Marchessault scoring off a feed to the slot from Ryan O'Reilly. O'Reilly now has six points in six games.

Nashville dominated the early part of the second period, but Victor Olofsson took that momentum away, scoring to put the Avalanche back up by two. The Predators pulled goalie Justus Annunen with around three minutes left, allowing Nichushkin to score an empty net goal.

With 63 seconds left, Tyson Jost netted his second goal of the season to cut the final down by two goals.

Colorado outshot Nashville, 41-29. Its the second time that the Avalanche have put 40+ shots on a Predators goaltender. Annunen fell to 1-5-1 on the year, allowing four goals on 41 shots and making 37 saves.

The Predators drop to 12-15-4 on the year and will face the Blues on Sunday at 7 p.m. CST at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.