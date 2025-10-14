Morning skate: Everything you need to know ahead of Predators road game against Toronto Maple Leafs

It's been a reversal of fortunes so far for the Nashville Predators to open up the regular season, as they are eyeing their third win in four games against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

At this point last season, the Predators were 0-3-0 and had been outscored 14-6.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Predators Tuesday night game at Toronto.

Gameday

Who: Nashville Predators (2-0-1) at Toronto Maple Leafs (1-2-0)

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ont., Canada

When: 6 p.m. CST

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Betting line (via BetMGM): Nashville +1.5 Toronto -1.5. Over/under 6.5 (-105/-115).

Starters: Nashville - TBD; Toronto - Cayden Primeau

Saros standing tall

The Predators' biggest player in these last three games has been their goalie, Juuse Saros. The starter has made 89 saves on 94 shots, picking up wins over the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Ottawa Senators.

In Monday's win over the Ottawa Senators, Saros made 32 saves on 33 shots. His 1.64 goals against average ranks ninth in the league and second among goalies that have played at least three games. Only New York's Igor Shesterkin has a better GAA, playing at least three games with a .67 stat line.

After receiving immense criticism last season for underperforming after signing a large contract extension, Saros is looking like he's having the bounce-back year that was needed.

Second line booming

The Predators' combination of Michael Bunting, Erik Haula and Jonathan Marchessault has been the team's best line in the early season.

Haula and Marchessault have three points each and Bunting has two. Marchessault also scored two goals in the Predators' win over the Senators. Haula has had a point in all three of the Predators' games.

The line developed chemistry in the preseason and has only continued to improve upon it early in the regular season.

Imbalanced special teams

While the Predators' penalty-killing unit is one of the best in the NHL, their power play is one of the worst.

Down a man, Nashville has killed off 9-of-10 penalties for a 90% execution rate, which ranks ninth in the NHL. It hadn't given up a power play goal until the game on Monday.

On the other hand, when the Predators have a man advantage, they have scored only once in their 15 opportunities this season, resulting in a low 6% execution rate.

Scouting Toronto

Unlike Nashville, the Maple Leafs have struggled out the gate.

After winning their season-opening game over Montreal, 5-2, Toronto has lost back-to-back games against the Red Wings. The most recent result was a 3-2 loss on Monday in Toronto.

Goalie Anthony Stolarz has played in all three games, owning a goals-against average of 3.05 and a save percentage of .886. Defenseman Morgan Rielly and William Nylander have led Toronto in scoring with four points apiece.

Center Calle Jarnkrok has three goals in three games.

The Maple Leafs have also struggled on the power play this season, failing to convert on any of their six opportunities with the man advantage.

Inactive players

Nashville: Nicolas Hague (upper body).

Toronto: Joseph Woll (personal), Steven Lorentz (upper body), Scott Laughton (lower body).