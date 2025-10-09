Morning skate: What you need to know for Nashville Predators season opener versus Blue Jackets

The day has finally arrived! After nearly six months, the Nashville Predators will return to the ice against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CST.

The new season gives the Predators a fresh start after a disappointing campaign last season. This year's roster will face multiple new additions, including the Predators 2025 fifth overall pick, Brady Martin.

With puck drop upon us, here is everything you need to know ahead of the Predators' season opener.

Inactive players

- Nashville defenseman Nicolas Hague is out with an upper-body injury until at least Oct. 23.

- Nashville forward Matthew Wood is out with a lower-body injury until at least Oct. 11.

- Nashville forward Luke Evangelista is still figuring out details with his newly signed contract and was listed as "non-roster" on the Predators' opening night roster announcement on Monday.

- Columbus defenseman Luca Marrelli is out until at least Dec. 16 with a shoulder injury.

- Columbus forward Jordan Dumais is out until at least Oct. 18 with a hip injury.

Brady Martin to make NHL debut

The Predators highest pick since 2013, Martin, is set to make his NHL debut on Thursday. Head coach Andrew Brunette confirmed on Wednesday that the center would play.

Martin said he has around 30 family members in town to watch him play. He is expected to center the Predators top line with Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly on the wings.

It's a big moment that's received some criticism, but the Predators feel confident in Martin's capabilities.

Nashville Predators confident with Brady Martin centering Forsberg, O'Reilly line ahead of opening night

Brady Martin may have the biggest role of any rookie in the NHL on opening night.

Predators eyeing a strong start to season

A lot of the Predators hype from the 2024 offseason was derailed in October as they went 5-9-1 and lost their first five games. In wanting to have a chance to make the playoffs this season, the Predators will need to have a strong start out of the gate.

Nashville earned between both of its matchups against the Blue Jackets last season.

Its first meeting was one of the few games the Predators won in October, taking a 4-3 overtime win on Oct. 26.

The second meeting was an 8-4 blowout victory in favor of the Blue Jackets on April 1. That loss was in the middle of a six-game Predators losing streak at the end of last season.

Nashville has also not won on a traditional opening-night since 2019. It's win over Columbus to open the 2020-21 season was in January in an abbreviated 56-game season. The Predators win over the San Jose Sharks to start the 2022-23 season was part of a double-header played in Prague, Czechia.

Nashville Predators Hope To Reverse Recent Opening Night Struggles

Apr 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) blocks the puck against the Dallas Stars during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Projected Predators lineup

Nashville

Forwards

Forsberg-Martin-O'Reilly

Kemell-Svechkov-Stamkos (potentially Evangelista at LW)

Bunting-Haula-Marchessault

Jost/Wiesblatt-McCarron-Smith

Defensemen

Wilsby-Josi

Skjei-Perbix

Stastney-Barron

Blankenburg

Goaltender

Juuse Saros

How to follow along

Game time: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. CST

Where: Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville, Tenn.

Line (via MGM): Nashville -1.5, Columbus +1.5. Over/under 6

TV/streaming: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.6 The Game

Tickets: Available via Ticketmaster starting at $37.50