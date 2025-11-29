Recap: Nashville Predators pick up 2nd straight win over Chicago Blackhawks on road

For the first time in a month, the Nashville Predators have won back to back games.

Powered by goals from Luke Evangelista and Ryan O'Reilly, the Predators defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, on Friday at the United Center in Chicago.

It's the first time since Oct. 25 that the Predators have won back-to-back games, and the first time this season that Nashville has won back-to-back games in regulation.

The Predators had a slow start to the game as Ryan Donato scored the long goal of the first period to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. In the second, rookie Matthew Wood scored his seventh goal of the season off a pass up the boards from Nic Hague that sprung Wood for the game-tying goal.

Later, Steven Stamkos got the puck on the opposite side from Nick Blankenburg and tapped it in on the backhand for a 2-1 lead. It was Blankenburg's third point in two games.

Ryan Greene scored on the power play to tie the game back up at two, but Evangelista responded in the final five minutes of the period. He'd scored off a Stamkos rebound to give Nashville a 3-2 lead. Stamkos now has four points in two games after recording just three points in 21 games.

In the third period, O'Reilly netted his second point of the game, scoring off a centering feed from Evangelista to the slot. Evangelista also finished with two points.

Teuvo Teravainen scored in the third period for Chicago, but it wasn't enough.

The line of Stamkos, Evangelista and Reilly logged 10 minutes of ice time and generated six shots.

Nashville outshot Chicago, 29-27 and 62.9% of face-offs. The Predators struggled to stay out of the box as they had 10 penalty minutes to the Blackhawks' six. Nashville also went 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-of-4 on the penalty kill.

Juuse Saros picked up the win, making 24 saves on 27 shots for a .889 save percentage for his sixth win of the season.

Up next: Winnipeg Jets (12-11-0) at Nashville Predators (8-12-4) on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. CST at Bridgestone Arena.