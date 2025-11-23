Takeaways: Avalanche goal 15 seconds into game spoils Nashville Predators 1st game in a week

A costly lapse of 15 seconds in the game haunted the Nashville Predators in their 3-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators were chasing the lead nearly the entire night, as Brent Burns picked the puck up off the boards and sniped a shot past Juuse Saros just 15 seconds in. Nashville's offense poured it on, outshooting the Avalanche, 35-26, but couldn't find the back of the net.

Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Drury added empty net goals in the final two minutes of the game.

"You feel really good with the effort, and I thought we dictated the pace of the game against a fast team," Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said. "We had our opportunities. They didn't go in, but overall I really liked our game.

"It's a little bit redundant. We've said this many times here in this room, and all you can do is keep doing what you're doing and believe."

Here are three takeaways from the Predators loss to the Avalanche.

"Keep working"

Being down is nothing new for the Predators, but they have not been chasing a lead 15 seconds into a game. However, Brunette was straightforward, saying the team just needed to "stick with it" to turn things around.

The Predators had nearly 20 shots in the first period and put the puck on net 35 times against the top team in the NHL. It also successfully killed off three penalties and won the face-off battle, winning 32-of-56 draws.

It was a game that, at the end of the night, felt frustrating for the Predators. Both Roman Josi and Jonathan Marchessault said it was another game in which they felt they played well but came up short again.

"I feel like I keep saying the same things, but the first period I thought we played really well," Josi said. "They got the first one, but after that, I thought we had so many looks and grade A chances."

Marchessault went so far as to say he's working as hard as he can but isn't generating the offense the Predators need.

"I feel like I'm personally working as hard as I can," Marchesault said. "I feel like I create stuff, and you just don't get the bounces that we're looking for."

In response, Brunette said he needs to "stick with it" and that the offense will come, feeling that the Predators will eventually round a corner. Nashville had an impressive outing against the Avalanche, but it's going down as yet another loss.

"Keep working. It's not gonna go, if you stop working, it's not gonna come," Brunette said on Marchessault. "That's all you can do in these situations when you go through something like that...I believe he's (Marchessault) really working. It's not going to be easy for him, and the only solution for me is to keep working."

Josi returns

Josi's status was in flux all week after returning to the practice, but it was announced Saturday morning that he would play against the Colorado Avalanche. His presence was missed, as he was able to open up the ice a bit more for the Predators and spark their game.

"There was a big difference having Jos (Josi) back in the lineup," Marchessault said. "It opened up a lot of things on the offensive side and it's definitely great to have him back."

He took 24 shifts and played 19:40 minutes, recording four shots and a block. Josi finally got to play with Nic Hague on the second pairing, which has been the plan since the preseason, but had never come to action due to injuries from Josi and Hague.

"I felt good," Josi said. "It felt nice to be back. I've been skating for a while now, which has been good to get my legs going. When you're injured, it's tough watching from afar."

Needing another strong performance

While the Predators lost to the Avalanche, it was arguably one of their best games of the season. Outside of the first 15 seconds, the Predators were the better team for the majority of the night.

Saros had a strong night as well, making 25 saves on 26 shots against one the top lines in the NHL.

The Predators will need a similar performance on Monday against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. They are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, but have been paced by Brad Marchand, who has 23 points in 19 games this season.

Up next: Florida Panthers (11-9-1) at Nashville Predators (6-11-4) on Monday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. CST at Bridgestone Arena