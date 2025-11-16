Takeaways: First period slump costs Nashville Predators NHL Global Series finale to Pittsburgh Penguins

After Friday's overtime victory, the Nashville Predators couldn't carry over momentum into the final game of the NHL Global Series, falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-0, on Sunday at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Penguins scored three unanswered goals in the first period and outshot the Predators 11-2. Pittsburgh scored an empty net goal inside the final three minutes of the game.

It was the Predators' first shutout loss of the season and Nashville's worst loss of the season, as it was the first time it had lost by four goals.

Here are three takeaways from Nashville's loss in the finale of the NHL Global Series.

Offense was stagnant

Outside of the obvious that the Predators didn't score any goals, their offense struggled to generate anything the entire game.

It wasn't until the third period that the Predators were able to break double-figures in their single-period shot total, outshooting the Penguins 11-7. Nashville had just six high-danger scoring chances the entire night, recording three in the second period, three in the third period and none in the first.

Nashville's offense as a whole has slowed over the last few games, scoring just 5 times in the last 3.

The power play, which looked like it was beginning to heat up, went 0-for-4 on the night. Nashville had three power plays in the second period alone and failed to convert on any of the opportunities.

The Predators' power play is now 10-for-62 for a 16% execution rate. That is the ninth-worst power play in the NHL. They also struggled with puck possession, giving it away 20 times to the Penguins 10 turnovers.

Nashville managed to keep a clean sheet, staying out of the box for the first time this season.

Saros' struggles continue

Despite being one of the league leaders in shots faced and saves made, Juuse Saros has struggled in November.

In five games played, he has a 3.18 goals against average and an .880 save percentage. He was yanked to start the third period in Monday's 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers after allowing five goals on 12 shots.

On Sunday, he allowed three goals on just 11 shots in the first period, but Nashville chose to keep him in the net. Saros ended the game making 18 saves on 22 shots for a .857 save percentage and a 3.03 goals against average.

Backup goalie Justus Annunen has struggled even more so. He is 0-3-1 on the year with a 3.98 goals against average and a .833 save percentage.

In October, Saros was praised for his efforts to keep the Predators in games and standing on his head nearly every night. His elite play has sparked trade rumors across the league, despite his large contract.

However, given how things have gone this season, if Saros is struggling, so is the rest of the team.

Something needs to change

In the offseason, many deemed that the Global Series was going to be a major checkpoint. It's about a month and a half into the regular season and the Predators have the week off after.

Sitting a 6-10-4 and coming off two bad losses in their last three games, the Predators need to make some sort of change, whether it be leadership or on the roster, heading into this next quarter of the season.

Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly are carrying the offense, complemented by a surprise showing by Matthew Wood, who has 10 points in 12 games in his rookie year. Michael Bunting has been performing ahead of expectations as well, with 10 points in 19 games.

Roman Josi can be thrown into that category as well before suffering an upper-body injury that has him on injured reserve. He has five points in eight games.

Luke Evangelista and Erik Haula have the exact point total, but both had higher expectations coming into the season, especially Evangelista with the lengthy contract negotiations.

Jonathan Marchessault has a low six points in 16 games and Steven Stamkos has a lower five points in 19 games. Brady Skjei has struggled from the start, as he has six points in 19 games and a plus/minus of -11.

Spencer Stastney has been, arguably, the Predators' best defenseman, scoring 7 points in 19 games. Nick Blankenburg has been decent with six points in nine games. Significant offseason acquisitions Nick Perbix and Nic Hague have been underperforming, as both have just three points with a plus/minus under -3.

Then there's the Andrew Brunette conversation. Pressure from the fandom continues to mount for the team to move on from the third-year head coach.

This could be a big week for the Predators as they figure out where to go next, especially with matchups against the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers on the horizon.

Up next: Colorado Avalanche (12-1-5) at Nashville Predators (6-10-4) on Saturday, Nov. 22 at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CST