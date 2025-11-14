Takeaways: Forsberg, Stamkos Help Preds Off The Deck With Overtime Thriller In Stockholm

Nov 14, 2025; Stockholm, SWEDEN; Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos (91) in action in front of Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs (37) in a Global Series ice hockey game at Avicii Arena. Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

After getting a few days of rest and taking in the sights of Stockholm, the Nashville Predators got back to work against the Pittsburgh Penguins Friday afternoon at Avicii Arena for the 2025 NHL Global Series.

Nashville came into Friday owning a 3-1-0 record in games hosted in Europe or Asia. That magic was present on Friday, as Filip Forsberg tied the score 1-1 at 18:50 of regulation and Steven Stamkos netted the game-winner in overtime for a 2-1 triumph.

The victory snapped a five-game losing skid for the Preds. The game was scoreless until Evgeni Malkin scored for Pittsburgh at 13:49 of the second period for a 1-0 Pittsburgh lead.

After Juuse Saros went to the bench for the extra attacker, Filip Forsberg finally lit the lamp for the Preds at 18:50 of regulation, in his home country, no less.

Just 44 seconds into overtime, Steven Stamkos potted the golden goal, giving Nashville something to celebrate for the first time in six games.

“There was a lot of excitement,” Forsberg told reporters after the game. “I’m not going to lie, it's been a big day."

Saros was once again solid in goal, stopping 16 of 17 shots for the win. Arturs Silovs was tested often, saving 28 of 30 in the loss.

There were few penalties in the game; the Preds went 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Penguins failed to convert its two chances with the man advantage.

Stamkos was named player of the game and was gifted with a watch, presented to him following the game by former NHLer Mark Streit.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

A solid effort finally pays off.

The Preds tried the alignment of 11 forwards and seven defensemen for their opener in Stockholm. For most of the game, it didn't appear to matter who was on the ice; the net remained closed and the bounces went against Nashville.

The Penguins' lone goal came on such a bounce. Malkin’s tally, his fourth of the year, was set up by Matt Dumba, and the 39-year-old Russian center banked a shot from behind the net that ricocheted off Michael McCarron’s stick and then off Juuse Saros to put the Penguins on the scoreboard first.

“I think the last few days, our group had a lot of time together, enjoyed each other, and re-energized a little bit,” Preds head coach Andrew Brunette said during media availability following the game. “I thought our last two games were a little bit leaky, because we kind of got back to our identity a little bit. Tonight, I'm really happy that it worked out."

Meanwhile, Nashville had its share of chances. After serving a high-sticking penalty in the second period, Justin Barron went on a breakaway. He had Penguins goalie Arturs Silovs dead to rights, but couldn’t get the shot to go in.

Spencer Stastney had a great look, as did Erik Haula during a penalty kill. Early in the third period, Luke Evangelista appeared to have scored, but the goal was immediately waved off without a review after failing to cross the line.

Finally, Forsberg tied things up after some deft passing by Ryan O'Reilly and Stamkos, who took just 44 seconds to get the game-winner.

"We were on the verge, made it a little more interesting than we wanted to, but we played a solid game and kind of talked about, in the past, maybe letting it slip away and not sticking to it," Stamkos said. "Tonight, obviously we did it right down the wire and filled a huge hole, and then to get one in overtime was big."

If ever there was a time when the Predators needed a break, they finally got one in Sweden, with a little Forsberg magic thrown in.

Saros outduels Silovs.

Both netminders kept their respective teams in the game, although Arturs Silovs had the bigger test through the first 40 minutes. The Preds had a 20-10 shots advantage during that span.

The third period was more even, with the Preds holding an 8-7 advantage. Nashville got off the only two shots in overtime, including the one that counted most.

The Preds' defense, which had been guilty of some major lapses in recent games, played solid Friday, giving Saros the type of support he's been lacking even when he is at his best.

Filip Forsberg reaches a milestone in his home country.

What a treat that Filip Forsberg scored his 700th career NHL point in his homeland, and it was a game-tying tally to boot. The script couldn't have been written better.

Forsberg's goal makes him the 12th Swedish player to score a goal in an NHL regular-season game in his home country; only two have scored multiple: Kristian Huselius (2-1—3 in 2 GP) and Lucas Raymond (2-0—2 in 2 GP).

Forsberg was named the game's second star. When asked by reporters about the potential of scoring the game-winner in overtime in a movie-script scenario, he quipped, "I think that would have been too much."

The 31-year-old Swede isn't done with personal marks. He will skate in his 800th career NHL game Sunday morning when the Preds and Penguins wrap up the Global Series in Stockholm.

The best part of Friday's milestone is that it came with a Preds win. Another win Sunday would be the perfect way to end the story in Sweden.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.

FREE GIFT ISSUE + 12 ISSUES + FREE DIGITAL ARCHIVE + FREE SHIPPING

*** Canada Post Strike update - as of October 15, 2025 - Please be aware that Canada Post is now in a rolling strike. While they are accepting mail, delivery times could be longer than expected. US orders are not impacted. WHAT'S INCLUDED IN YOUR PRINT & DIGITAL ARCHIVE SUBSCRIPTION > FREE GIFT ISSUE* of your