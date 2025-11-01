Takeaways: Nashville Predators 3-goal first period cushions win over Calgary Flames

A first-period offensive onslaught proved to be enough for the Nashville Predators, snapping a three-game skid in a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

Michael Bunting had three points in the first frame, including a goal and two assists. Jonathan Marchessault scored the Predators' second power-play goal in three games, and Matthew Wood netted his second goal in as many games.

Calgary cut the lead down to a goal in the third period, but the Predators were able to hold on for the win. Filip Forsberg added an empty net goal in the final minute of the game.

Juuse Saros made 33 saves on 35 shots for the victory.

"It was nice to see some pucks finally go in," Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said. "Hopefully they (the players) feel good about that."

Here are three takeaways from the Predators win over the Flames.

Starting game off on right foot

For just the second time this season, the Predators offense poured it on for 20 minutes. In the first period, the Predators scored three unanswered goals, including their fifth power play conversion of the season.

The Predators haven't had an issue starting behind the ball, but it has rarely had a comfortable lead this season. The last time Nashville scored three goals in a period was in the 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 13 at the Canadian Tire Centre.

"We're a little rusty at doing it too," Brunette said on the Predators playing with a lead. "We were on top of our game there through different stretches in the second and in the early third we caved back in...it's a learning lesson for us a little bit down the stretch."

Bunting tipped in a Spencer Stastney shot for the opening goal. Bunting was a force in the opening period, recording a goal and two assists. Wood netted his second career goal and second goal in two games off a turnaround shot that beat Dustin Wolf high.

"I thought our first period was good," Bunting said. "We played fast. I liked what our line did. We kind of hounded them and we were able to turn a couple of pucks over and we were rewarded there...We've just got to keep building off of that."

Marchessault scored on the power play, getting a high-to-low feed from Bunting and beating Wolf for the score. It was the Predators' second power play goal in two games, slightly improving the Predators' season total to 5-for-40 with the man advantage.

Nashville also stayed out of the box, posting a clean sheet while Calgary committed two penalties. That changed in the second period as the Predators were called for three penalties.

The Predators also chased Wolf out of the game as Devin Cooley entered in the second period in relief.

Saros continues to stabilize Predators

In the first month of the season, Saros has been the Predators' most important player. As the offense has struggled night in and night out, the Finnish goalie has kept Nashville in games.

For the seventh time this season, Saros made 30 plus save and for the fourth time, that effort lead to a victory.

His 294 saves and 325 shots faced this season lead the league.

"He's (Saros) been great," Brunette said. "Tonight, there may have been a little too many pucks on him. Part of the problem is how we took care of the puck and it became taxing. I thought we did a good job in front of him until a couple of missed assignments late in the game...He seems to be in his own right now."

With facing a lot of shots, Saros' goals against average is a little higher at 2.86. He's also allowed the fourth most goals in the league at 31.

The Predators are still struggling to find their offensive identity and have asked a lot of Saros. Saturday's win was a nice boost for him and a bit of a "thank you" from the Predators, winning with a two-goal cushion.

A shutout was spoiled a Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the third period for Calgary.

Predators' bottom 6 showing out

Saturday was a big night for Nashville's bottom six as half of them found the scoresheet.

Wood has found a bit of a scoring touch after returning to the main roster after injury and some time in Milwaukee. He's scored twice in the last two games.

"I'm a lot older, even though it's been a couple of months," Wood said on his game improving. "It still means a lot to me. It was a summer stronger and one of more training. That's all the difference right there."

Ozzy Weisblatt has been a pleasant surprise. He scored the shootout winner in the Predators' win over the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 25 and has been a scrappy, but productive, winger. At just 5 feet, 10 inches, Weisblatt has been a physical force, generating offense.

"I'm just trying to get myself involved in the game and have an impact any way I can," Weisblatt said. "When you have guys coming after you that's when I'm having the most fun."

On the third line, Michael Bunting has really emerged as one of the Predators' top forwards. Not only has he meshed well with Erik Haula and Jonathan Marchessault, but he is starting to find the back of the net.

Following Saturday's game, he now has seven points on the year.

Up next: Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators on Nov. 3