Takeaways: Nashville Predators fall to Anaheim Ducks to open 5-game home stand

Despite a change of scenery, the Nashville Predators' struggles continued as they dropped their fourth straight game, 5-2, against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators kept it close early off goals from Tyson Jost and Filip Forsberg, tying the game twice, but then saw Anaheim score three unanswered goals.

"We were a little bit leaky most of the night," Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said. "We were hanging in there, but we're doing the things we needed to do to play to our strengths."

Here are three takeaways from the Predators loss to the Ducks.

Defense struggled immensely

The Predators' defense had an abnormally bad night. Throughout the early part of the season, the defense has been keeping Nashville in games. Against the Ducks, the defensive lapses led to Anaheim goals.

"We gave them (Anaheim) all their goals," Predators captain Roman Josi said. "I felt like it was really easy goals for them. We played to their strengths."

The first two goals of the game were scored off of rebounds, the first being from an angle from the far right side of the goal line. The second saw Leo Carlsson parked right in front of goalie Juuse Saros, easily poking in the second chance opportunity.

Similar to the 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, the defense struggled to defend in front of the net and support Saros.

Turnovers by Brady Skjei led to back-to-back goals in the second period that were less than two minutes apart. The first conversion saw his shot rebound and find the stick of Cutter Gauthier to create a 2-on-1. He'd score on the odd-man rush.

On the second goal, Skjei was shoved off the puck by Ross Johnston, and he was able to move it in front of the net to Mason McTavish. He found Beckett Sennecke on the weak side for the one-time goal.

The offense hasn't been great in the first seven games of the season, but the defense has been able to make up for the struggles. With the Predators struggling with that side of the game, the door was wide open for the Ducks' offense to unload.

"We want to get to our game. We want to get to our identity and we never did that today," Josi said. "We played to their strengths, which was not our strengths. That's why we lost."

Dominated in the face-off circle

The Predators' offense had a significant disadvantage from each puck drop. They won 28-of-61 face-offs for 45.9% on the night.

It was a number that improved throughout the night as the Predators had won just 5-of-21 face-offs in the first 20 minutes of the game for a low 23%. In the second period, the Predators won 12-of-21 face-offs, but Anaheim still had a 10% advantage.

Brady Martin, who made his return to the lineup after not playing in the last four games, won 33% of his face-offs, not winning his first draw until the third period. Erik Haula won only 47% of his face-offs. No Predator player won more than 58% of their face-offs.

"It was a pretty poor for performance from our group overall," Forsberg said. We obviously gave them free offense on pretty much all of their goals. They're a really young, fast, skilled team. They can make you pay if you make those mistakes."

The Predators opted not to expand their center depth in the offseason, and it's showing now. Martin may be back in Sault St. Marie soon if the Predators can't get more production down the middle.

Sticks were strong in front of opposing net

While the Predators struggled to defend in front of their own net, the offense was effective in front of the Ducks' net.

Jost scored the Predators' first goal, tipping a Spencer Stastney pass from the left side of the ice into the net. On the second goal, Forsberg tipped in a Roman Josi shot that came from around the left face-off circle.

Both goals were a response to the Ducks' conversions and served as a silver lining in the Predators' game. Still, that offensive push died out in the second period and Nashville didn't find the back of the net for the rest of the night.

"Everything you go through, good or bad, you take with you," Forsberg said. "Obviously, there are certain things that we should definitely leave, and not take with this, but we'll get back to work tomorrow, try to tidy some of those things up, and get back at it on Thursday."