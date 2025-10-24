Takeaways: Nashville Predators snap 3-game skid in win over Vancouver Canucks

Cole Smith's third-period tipped goal that squeaked over the goal line proved to be enough in the Nashville Predators' 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

Smith's conversion was the first time the Predators had scored a home third-period goal since the home opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 9. Ryan O'Reilly scored a short-handed goal in the second period to open up the scoring.

Juuse Saros made 21 saves on 22 shots, picking up his third win of the season.

"We had a little bit of a reset in our mindset," Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said. "I thought it was evident. Everybody was all in. Everybody paddled hard and pulled their weight and it was great to get a win."

Here are three takeaways from the Predators victory over the Canucks.

Penalty kill continues to be major positive

The Predators' penalty kill remains one of the best in the NHL as it killed off 5-of-5 penalties against the Canucks. It's the sixth game this season where Nashville didn't let in a power-play goal.

In addition, Ryan O'Reilly, who has one of two Nashville power play goals this season, scored short-handed on a 2-on-1. It's the Predators' first short-handed conversion of the season and just another boost for the PK unit.

"I think everyone is committed to it," O'Reilly said on the penalty kill effort. "We're all on the same page and reading off each other well. I think guys are prepared and there was that big 5-on-3 kill and a big block by Jos (Roman Josi) there."

Juuse Saros did his part in making sure that the Predators' PK percentage remained high. In the second period, he shut down a 2-on-1 and a breakaway on the same Canucks power play.

The power play is still dragging along, but the penalty kill has been the Predators' bread and butter in the early season.

As for apparently kill, it's as good as theirs in the NHL for the last 2 years," Brunette said. "I know we went through some injuries, lost some guys last year, but it hung in there, and it's been fantastic here all year so far."

Strong sticks in front of net leading to goals

Three of the Predators' last four goals have been scored off of tips in front of the net. Both goals against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday were scored off of tips on quick feeds to the net.

Tyson Jost scored off a quick feed from Spencer Stastney on the left side. The second goal saw Filip Forsberg score off a tip feed from the left side.

On Thursday, Cole Smith tipped in a long shot from the point from Justin Barron that trickled behind Thatcher Demko and into the net.

"We're going to live and die on dirty goals," Smith said. "It felt nice. I think we've been playing pretty well the last couple of games and it hasn't gone in for us. It felt good for that one to go in."

Nashville had a wide 35-22 shot advantage in the game, and while the primary shots may not be landing, the Predators are seemingly finding success on deflections.

Nashville's offense has been needing a spark, and with the height the team has and the defense leading the charge early on, that offensive fuse could be lit by quick tip goals off screens in front of the net.

"They're not going in easy right now," Brunette said. "I think we're sticking with it, and I think there are some things we can do a little bit better offensively...Greasy goals are part of what a lot of our guys can bring. You talk about Big Mac's (Michael McCarron) line. Buntz (Michael Bunting) is always in and around that area. We'll get rewarded if we keep pounding at it."

Power play is still dragging along

It's been, and still is, the same song and dance for the Predators on the power play. The penalty kill is elite, but the power play is still struggling.

The Predators had three opportunities in Thursday's game and failed to convert on any of them. They are now 2-for-27 on the season for a low 7% execution rate when having the man-advantage.

Vancouver nearly scored on Nashville's power play, getting two looks shorthanded on a 2-on-1 and a breakaway. Josi, Forsberg, and head coach Andrew Brunette have also said the zone entry is the issue. The Predators are struggling to get set coming down the ice and end up flinging the puck around.

Having not scored a power play goal in three games, Nashville needs to find at least a quick fix to its special teams. Last season shows that this team cannot get through the year and win with a lowly power play.

"I think we're squeezing it, and it leaks into the power of play," Brunette said. "Our top guys are really tight and they want it so bad that they're almost overtrying. We're kind of not quite in cohesion or rhythm on the power play yet."

Up next

Nashville Predators (3-3-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (2-3-2)

Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. CST at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.