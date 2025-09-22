4 things we saw in Nashville Predators preseason games against Florida Panthers

Hockey is back in Smashville!

On Sunday, the Nashville Predators had a doubleheader against the Florida Panthers, getting the opportunity to play 40 different players from training camp.

Nashville dominated the first game with a 5-0 victory, seeing Erik Haula score twice. It was a mismatch as only one of the Panthers' 20 players had NHL experience. The Predators had a 26-19 shot advantage

In game two, Matthew Wood and Filip Forsberg scored three points each, and the Predators' power play scored twice. It was enough to hold off the Predators in a 5-3 win.

With two games in the books, here are four of the biggest things we saw in the Predators' first outing of the preseason.

Marchessault, Haula, Bunting line may be worth investing in

All three of these players are expected to land in different spots in the regular season lineup.

Jonathan Marchessault is projected to run on the first line, Haula could center the second or third line and Michael Bunting will likely land on the third line. However, the trio played well in the first game.

Haula's two goals were complemented by two assists from Marchessault, and Michael Bunting had an assist. Granted, Haula and Marchessault were two veterans playing against a Panthers team that was made up of mainly AHL and ECHL players. They were expected to dominate.

However, considering how well the trio flowed on the ice and was able to convert on opportunities, it wouldn't hurt the Predators to see if this trio could work later on in the preseason. It could be the team's second line.

Bunting would be the one to leap up among the three, but seeing that this group has some established chemistry, it may be worth investing in.

Joakim Kemell plays in top 6, power play, penalty kill

Joakim Kemell has been having a great start to training camp, and he was prioritized in the Predators' first game.

Not only did he play on right wing, centered by Michael McCarron and opposite Reid Schaefer, but he played on the Predators top power play unit and second penalty killing unit with Haula.

He didn't score but had a plus/minus of two and led the Predators in ice time with 18:37 minutes, taking a team-high 19 shifts, tied with Ryder Rolston.

Again, this was a big mismatch for the Predators and just one game, but expect the Predators to get as much as they can out of Kemell in the preseason. If he continues to play to his strengths, expect to see Kemell within the Predators' bottom six and possibly higher in the lineup.

Kemell is likely playing in the spot that Luke Evangelista would be in. Due to ongoing contract negotiations, Evangelista has not participated in training camp nor played in either preseason game.

If things go south with contract negotiations, Kemell could replace Evangelista. Still, even if Evangelista comes back, the Predators have another great depth piece and someone who could lift the lower part of the lineup.

Predators' top power play unit could be elite

The combination of Steven Stamkos, Roman Josi, Ryan O'Reilly, Filip Forsberg and Matthew Wood was elite in the second game.

The Predators didn't even get the time to put their second power play unit on the ice as its first unit scored 34 seconds and 23 seconds into their man-up advantage.

Stamkos finished off a nice dish from Wood on the first goal, and Forsberg put an exclamation point on a tic-tac-toe play on the second goal. Wood had two power play assists and Foresberg added an assist to his goal.

Forsberg and Wood finished the night with three points each.

Seeing the power play move fast and efficiently in the preseason is promising for the Predators, who were the lowest-scoring team in the NHL last season, but had a top-10 power play. The success on special teams could really give Nashville the boost it needs to get the offense going.

Stamkos also played at wing instead of center, which could help get his scoring going as well. The Predators will likely slide Marchessault into Wood's spot, but it's worth letting Wood stay in that spot considering the night he had.

Matthew Wood posied for breakout season?

Similar to Kemell in the first game, Wood was thrown into the top six in the second game and had one of the best performances of the night.

He had three points (one goal and two assists) and was part of the Predators' electric first power play unit that took less than 35 seconds to score on both of their man-up opportunities. On a line that Brady Martin centered, it was Wood who stole the show.

Wood really flexed his offensive talents on the Stamkos goal, making a nice move around the defender before easily sliding the puck to Stamkos for the tap-in goal.

He joined the Predators at the end of the regular season, scoring a point in six games and really not getting a chance to settle in. While Wood was playing with the Predators' top players, he fit right into the rotation.

Wood's role is projected to be in the bottom six, but who's to say that he could push for that spot at wing on the second line? If he duplicates the night he had tonight and continues to prove that he deserves top-six and top power-play unit opportunities, it could be a promising season for Wood.