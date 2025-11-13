After Having Fun In Stockholm, Nashville Predators Know They Must Take Care Of Business

Nov 6, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (90) deflects the shot of left wing Filip Forsberg (9) and scores past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar (80) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Filip Forsberg is in his element.

The 31-year-old Nashville Predators forward arrived in his home country of Sweden along with fellow Swede Adam Wilsby and the rest of their teammates early Tuesday for the 2025 NHL Global Series this weekend.

Forsberg and Wilsby played host, introducing the team to a Swedish dinner Tuesday night along with some sightseeing excursions around Stockholm Wednesday.

So what was Forsberg's assessment of how his teammates handled the Swedish cuisine?

“I think the overall feedback was (they were) very happy,” Forsberg said during media availability Wednesday. “We started off with a very Swedish-typical cuisine… A couple of the guys were (skeptical about) some of the stuff we had on the menu, but they tried it and I’m proud of them.”

When trying out unfamiliar food, one must often watch their host carefully to see what they are eating. Preds defenseman Nick Perbix made sure to sit next to Forsberg at the meal.

“I literally just copied what he did because I didn’t know half the stuff we were eating,” Perbix said. “So I put whatever he put on his (plate) .”

On Wednesday, the team took in a boat tour, visited a pastry shop and candy store and spent time at a children’s hospital in Stockholm.

A large crowd was on hand to watch the Preds practice on Wednesday, even taking up a spirited chant. This came as a pleasant surprise to the team, including head coach Andrew Brunette.

“That kind of caught me off guard,” Brunette said. “It just speaks to how our organization treats our fans, treats your people. It’s great to see them here.”

For Luke Evangelista, the trip as a whole has been an eye-opening experience, especially the chance to play on a big stage.

“It’s such a unique opportunity that we have,” Evangelista said of the trip. “It’s once in a lifetime that you’re going to play an NHL game not in North America. Even (Wednesday) at practice, having a big crowd in the stands, everyone cheering, such a great atmosphere and vibe here.”

As fun and relaxing as the trip to Europe has been, the Preds know all too well they have serious business at hand. The team is mired in a five-game losing streak and is struggling to put the puck in the net. They’re 23rd in the NHL in goals for (46) and 31st in goals against (65), per Hockey-Reference.

The Preds are also missing their captain, Roman Josi, a fact alluded to by Brunette and a number of the players.

“(Josi) should be here,” forward Erik Haula said. “We’re obviously dearly going to miss our captain, amongst others. But that’s how sports work and (it’s) next man up and move on.”

There will be a lot of eyes on the Preds as they take to the international stage for their two-game series against the Pittsburgh Penguins Friday afternoon and Sunday morning. Forsberg is embracing the challenge of going up against Sidney Crosby, Evgenii Malkin and the rest of the Penguins.

“It’ll be a great challenge,” Forsberg said. “They’ve been playing great hockey so far. Those two guys (Crosby and Malkin) have bounced back. (Erik) Karlsson looks great.”

The season is already beginning to slip away for the Preds. Even a two-game sweep of the Penguins in Stockholm won’t cure all their ills, but Brunette knows the defensive lapses and sluggishness on offense can’t continue if the team hopes to make a good showing.

“They’ve got a lot of skill,” Brunette told reporters Wednesday in reference to the Penguins. “I think our mindset of playing a certain way has to be important against them. We cannot be giving them free offense.”

