Column: Penalty kill alone isn't going to turn around Nashville Predators season

The Nashville Predators penalty kill has been a staple to the franchise.

Embracing a "Smashville" identity, where the Predators play a more physical style of hockey, it only makes sense that year in and year out, the team is effective on the penalty kill. When their opponent thinks they have a leg up on the power play, Nashville immediately shuts it down.

Those numbers have held strong this season, as the Predators' penalty kill has been among the top 10 in the NHL. In their win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday, the Predators' PK killed off 6-of-6 and was awarded the locker room's player of the game award.

The Predators' penalty kill is efficient and is a weapon in their arsenal. However, by itself, it's not going to turn around their season.

Their 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday was an example of the Predators' need to stay out of the box and stop forcing so much on their penalty killing unit.

Carolina's power play, which ranks 27th in the league, scored twice on a whopping six power plays. It's the second straight game that Nashville has given its opponent six opportunities with the man-advantage.

While it is good that the Predators are able to kill off these penalties, as a team still ranked last in the league, they are spending more time defending than attacking. Short-handed goals can be factored in, but Nashville has only scored once while playing 4-on-5.

The Predators' penalty minutes are down from the previous season, ranking 18th in the NHL with 246 PIM. In their last five games, Nashville has committed 73 minutes in penalties, averaging at least 14 minutes per game.

That's nearly 75% of one period playing a man down.

Looking at the Predators' season as a whole, they are averaging 3.94 penalties per game, which suddenly puts them at 11th. In generating offense, Nashville is averaging 27.6 shots per game (17th in NHL) and 2.61 goals per game (29th in NHL).

The penalty kill should be used when needed, but it cannot be the sole factor in giving the Predators a chance to win. Nashville cannot expect to rise in the standings when it's spending so much time playing with one arm tied behind its back.

Two power-play goals allowed in a game isn't the end-all of a final result, but taking those off the board gave Nashville a better chance to win in a game where it got its offense going late.

It would've been 4-3, with the Predators scoring all three of their goals in the third period. Even in the 2-1 overtime win over the Panthers, if Nashville hadn't been in and out of the box, it could've had a chance to blow open the game and maybe not give a point to Florida.

The Predators' penalty killing unit has customized hoodies this season. It's a sled being pulled by four dogs and the hoodie says "DO NOT PET."

If anything, the Predators are currently asking those dogs to sprint the Iditarod.