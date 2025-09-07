From The Archive: Nashville Predators, The Hockey News Yearbook 2016-17

May 18, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) makes a save during the second period against the Anaheim Ducks in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: over 2,000 issues of history, stories, and features.

Subscribe now to view issue Archives here.

(Note: Due to the digital quality of some older issues, articles may contain errors).

Yearbook 2016-17

Aug 1, 2016

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

BY DAVID BOCLAIR

PREDICTION 2nd in CENTRAL

STANLEY CUP ODDS /// 17-1

The Nashville Predators have barely been around long enough to have traditions. Yet recently the organization has turned away from two of its most prominent ones: an unyielding devotion to the draft and a defense-first style of play.

Increasingly, the Predators have looked to the trade market rather than waiting on prospects to develop. The June blockbuster in which they traded Shea Weber for P.K. Subban came five months after dealing Seth Jones for Ryan Johansen. And Nashville’s leader in goals and points each of the past two seasons, Filip Forsberg, was acquired in a 2013 deadline deal with the Washington Capitals. These are now the Go Go Predators. They still rely heavily on a steady blueline – only now, it’s a young, fast and mobile group, anchored by the offensively adept Subban and Roman Josi.

offense Conditioning is at the center (literally) of Nashville’s attempts to become more dangerous on the attack. Johansen is the first true No. 1 center in franchise history, and his skills are obvious, but he has yet to show a willingness to get himself in the kind of shape for him to compete hard every shift. Mike Ribeiro is the first choice to center the second line, but management has challenged the 36-year-old to improve his fitness after his play waned late (no goals, three assists in the final 14 games) and he was scratched for a couple playoff contests. The primary job for both is creating scoring opportunities for Forsberg, James Neal and Craig Smith, the team’s top-three goal scorers each of the past two seasons.

DEfENsE The brass believes their top four is the NHL’s best. It almost certainly is the most mobile. With Josi, Subban, Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Ellis, Nashville has four players who can join the rush or carry the puck to quickly transition and outnumber opponents. They’re not a physically intimidating bunch, especially with Weber out the door. Instead, they rely on speed and positioning in their own end. The question is how – or if – all those similar parts fit together. To that end, the addition of Yannick Weber is notable because he has played with Josi on Switzerland’s national team. He’s a proven option if Josi and Subban can’t mesh.

GoalTENDING Pekka Rinne’s health issues are behind him. The 33-year-old played 130 games over the past two seasons, including 66 (the second-highest total of his career) in 2015-16, and there is no reason to think he won’t maintain that pace. There will be a newcomer behind him on the depth chart, though. Prospects Marek Mazanec and Juuse Saros will battle for the No. 2 job in camp. Both will likely see the net at some point this season.

spEcIal TEams Weber’s slapshot was the primary power play weapon, and everything was built around it. Subban shoots with comparable power, but he is harder for penalty killers to track because he isn’t a stationary target. That’ll make the power play less predictable. Weber led all NHL defensemen with 14 power play goals, though, while Subban had only two. The penalty kill hasn’t been as effective in recent seasons, and now there are no sturdy, shutdown defensemen to occupy space. Opponents will find room to operate.

2015-16 NUMBERS

RECORD 41-27-14 (96 pts)

Ot/sO 2-12/4-2

DivisiOn 4th (playoff wild card)

OvERall 14th

OffEnsE 2.73 GPG (T-12th)

DEfEnsE 2.60 Gaa (14th)

POwER Play 19.7% (10th)

PEnalty Kill 81.9% (12th)

sCORE/vEnuE aDJ. 5-On-5 CORsi 52.73% (4th)

1-gOal gamEs 18-9-14 (.439)

2-gOal gamEs 9-4 (.692)

3+ gOal gamEs 14-14 (.500)

iCE timE lEaD ( f) James Neal (19:04)

iCE timE lEaD (D) Roman Josi (25:29)

FAST FACTS

gm David Poile

COaCH Peter Laviolette

aREna Bridgestone arena

CaPaCity 17,113

2015-16 attEnDanCE 16,971

aHl affiliatE Milwaukee admirals

ECHl affiliatE Cincinnati Cyclones

PlayOff RECORD 14-16 (since 2012)

INTaNGIblEs The franchise decided speed is necessary to win a Stanley Cup, and it has compiled as much as possible at every position. The roster will likely include 16 players 26 or younger. There will be deficiencies in some areas, but the Preds believe they can stay ahead of the competition most nights and maybe (finally) take the next step in the post-season.

RookIEs Kevin Fiala, drafted 11th overall in 2014, posted 50 points in AHL Milwaukee and could make the jump. Colton Sissons, Austin Watson, Viktor Arvidsson and Miikka Salomaki each played between 34 and 6 1 games last season, so they’re not rookies, but they’re 24 or younger and will get the chance to play expanded roles.

x-facToR Colin Wilson was one of Nashville’s best players in the past two post-seasons (10 goals, eight assists in 20 games). In between, he had just six goals and 1 8 assists during 2015-16. He has always been streaky and hasn’t quite reached his potential since being drafted seventh overall in 2008.

ThE bRass David Poile is 66 and has been an NHL GM since 1982. He has had one team reach the conference final, and that one got swept once it got there. His recent willingness to make big trades suggests he’s losing patience and sees few remaining opportunities to pursue a Cup.