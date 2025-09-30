Here's what new food is coming to Nashville Predators' concession stands this season

A trip to a hockey game is never complete without snacks.

A little over a week remains until the Nashville Predators' season opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Oct. 2, at Bridgestone Arena, as the organization has revealed its new concessions menu for the season.

On Monday, the Predators previewed their new menu items for the season. Here is what is on the menu and where you can get it on game days.

Gnash Grilled Cheese & Grinders (Stand F122)

The Puck & Stick Grinder – Turkey, ham, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch, hoagie roll.

The FUGGETABOUTIT Grinder – Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing on a hoagie roll.

The Smash House Grinder – Brisket and cheddar on a hoagie roll.

Puckett’s BBQ (Stands 101, 112, 323)

Stuffed Baked Potato (Stand 101 only) – Cheese, sour cream, scallions, with option to add BBQ meat and sauce.

BBQ Pork Nachos – BBQ pulled pork, cheese, BBQ sauce and sour cream.

BBQ Burrito – BBQ pork, beans and slaw.

Food Court Burgers (Stand S102)

Broadway Glazed Honey Stack – Honey bun bottom, burger, cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce, donut top.

The Enforcer Mushroom Swiss Burger – Grilled mushrooms and onions, Swiss cheese, burger patty and steakhouse aioli.

Smashville State Fair (Stand 317)

will have fried pickles, mini apple pies and jalapeno poppers, in addition to:

Americana Chili Cheese Fries – Chili, Cheese, Grilled Onions

Carne Asada Fries – Ghels White Queso, Pico de Gallo, Steak, Sour Cream

Cheeseburger Fries – Ground Beef, Cheese Sauce, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Preds Sauce

Wings – Choice of Buffalo, Nashville Hot, or Korean BBQ

Other new concessions items include:

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich – Fried pork tenderloin and garlic aioli. (Stands 105, 208, 325)

The GM Bologna Cheese Sandwich – Bologna, pepper jack, American cheese on sourdough. (Stand 104)

Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichanga: Available at Stands 103, 310 and 317.

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich – Fried chicken breast drenched in Korean BBQ sauce with pickles and slaw. Available at Banjo’s Pickin’ Chicken (Stand 109).

Suite-level specials include:

Taco Board – Smoked brisket, fajita peppers and onions, cilantro lime rice, borracho beans, cotija cheese, salsa roja, guacamole, pickled red onions and flour tortillas.

Roasted Rib Roast – Fingerling potatoes, sweet butter and chimichurri.

Roasted Chicken – Served with vegetable rice pilaf.

Loaded Totchos – Tater puffs, guacamole, sour cream and cheddar cheese.

Smoked Pork Sandwich – Puckett’s smoked BBQ and coleslaw.

Berry Cobbler – Seasonal mixed berry compote and vanilla puff pastry.

Fried Cheesecake – Fresh strawberries, chocolate sauce, sea salt caramel and whipped cream.

BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar,

Delaware North’s restaurant in the arena, will also have new culinary offerings:

"We refreshed the entire menu [at BETMGM]. We have some really good items that are hot setters," Delaware North executive chef Richard Bolton said.