Juuse Saros Honors Those Affected By Cancer With Custom Goalie Mask

Nov 16, 2025; Stockholm, SWEDEN; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Danton Heinen (43) shoots against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) in a Global Series ice hockey game at Avicii Arena. Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

To a man, the Nashville Predators think highly of Juuse Saros. It’s more than just what he does as the club’s No. 1 netminder that makes him a valuable member of the locker room; it’s the kind of person he is off the ice that endears him to teammates and coaches alike.

That character showed itself Wednesday, as the Predators practiced for the first time since returning home from Stockholm, Sweden, after earning a split with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Global Series.

Saros came to Wednesday’s morning skate sporting a special Hockey Fights Cancer mask that featured four members of the Predators’ organization affected by cancer.

Those Saros was honoring included locker room attendant Craig “Partner” Baugh; Sheila Crisp, wife of former Preds broadcaster Terry Crisp; Lexi Rogers, daughter of equipment manager Pete Rogers and Erin Daunic, late wife of current Preds television play-by-play broadcaster Willy Daunic.

“A lot of people are involved, unfortunately, with cancer within the last couple years,” Saros said during media availability Wednesday. “I thought I would honor all those people by fighting against it.”

Saros also said he came up with the idea after finding out the Preds would feature a Hockey Fights Cancer Night, which will take place Nov. 22 when they face the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena.

The mask was created by DaveArt’s David Gunnarsson, a noted designer of custom masks worn by other goaltenders around the NHL.

“He’s been doing all my masks, and obviously does a great job,” Saros said of Gunnarsson. “The portraits came out great.”

Baugh is a prostate cancer survivor. Sheila Crisp is also a survivor. Rogers was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Saros was emotional when talking about Erin Daunic, who passed away at 54 this past July. She worked as an executive for a nonprofit in Nashville.

“(It) was very sad news to hear,” Saros said. “Erin was nice and brought such joy to every room she walked into. Willy’s always been amazing. I thought it was the least I could do.”

Saturday's game against the Avalanche will benefit the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. Fans can purchase ticket packages that include a themed hat to benefit the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund, an initiative established by former Preds Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne in 2013.

The mask was Saros’s way of showing his support to the cause.

“I reached out and asked if I could honor (the four), and thought this would be a good way to do that,” Saros said.