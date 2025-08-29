Milwaukee Admirals left wing Navrin Mutter (47) skates way from a huddle during practice Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. © Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the month of September at hand, it’s finally time to begin thinking about another AHL season of Milwaukee Admirals hockey.

As they prepare for the 2025-26 campaign, the Admirals will play a pair of pre-season contests, including one each at home and on the road.

The Admirals will face the Rockford IceHogs in their lone pre-season home game on Friday, Oct. 3, 7 Pm, at Panther Arena. Tickets for the game will go on sale on Sept. 9, along with tickets for all regular-season contests.

The Ads wrap up the pre-season with a visit to Chicago to take on the Wolves the following night.

The 2025-26 regular season will commence for the Admirals on Saturday, Oct. 11 in Rockford against the IceHogs before they begin their home schedule the following Saturday, Oct. 18 at 6 Pm against the Texas Stars at Panther Arena.

It was Texas who eliminated the Ads from the 2025 post-season, winning a decisive Game 5 in the Central Division Finals.

The 3-2 setback last May 25 was just the Ads’ fifth in 21 elimination games under coach Karl Taylor and the second in eight win-or-go-home Game 5s.

Justin Hryckowian scored at 14:55 of the third period to clinch the victory for the Stars, who went on to fall in six games to the Abbotsford Canucks in the Western Conference Finals.

Despite a season filled with injuries and roster turnover, the Admirals won the Central Division title for the second consecutive season. They posted a 40-21-5-6 record and 91 points, and dispatched the IceHogs in the Central Division Semifinals before bowing to Texas.