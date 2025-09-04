Nashville Predators announce single-game ticket dates, new Music City Bobblehead Series installments

The start of the 2025-26 Nashville Predators regular season is a little over a month away and fans can start gearing up for games as soon as next week.

Single game tickets for every home regular season game will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.

Regional residents get an early access to single-game tickets and at a discounted price with the code SMASH20. The offer applies to residents in the Predators television markets (Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia)

The early access sale will take place from Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. to Sept. 11.

Tickets during the presale and regular on-sale periods can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. For early access to the best single-game tickets, fans can join the Preds database by texting PREDS to 833-453-2488 to unlock ticket opportunities beginning Sept. 8

“There’s nothing like having our fans back in SMASHVILLE - we’re counting down the days until the energy, passion and noise return to Bridgestone Arena for an incredible season," Predators CEO Sean Henry said in a press release. "Their passion, loyalty and unmatched energy are what makes SMASHVILLE the most electric atmosphere in the NHL."

In addition to single-game ticket sale beginning, the Predators have announced their next installments to their popular Music City Bobblehead Series.

This year's installments will include Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Nate Bargatze and Carrie Underwood, which will include her husband and former Predators center Mike Fisher.

The first 10,000 fans at each game will receive bobblehead.

The Predators are also making an additional bobblehead, outside of the Music City Series, of Filip Forsberg. It'll be to commemorate the Predators Global Series game in Sweden against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 14 and 16 in Stockholm.

The Predators are also announcing this year’s Preds Golden Hall induction will take place on Nov. 1 against the Calgary Flames.

An announcement with more information about this year’s induction class will be made in the near future.