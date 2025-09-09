Nashville Predators announce training camp, preseason roster, dates

The boys are back in town as the Nashville Predators announce their training camp roster, which is set to start on Sept. 17. All on-ice training camp practice sessions are open to the public and will be held at Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

Team meetings will be held on Sept. 17, with practices beginning on Sept. 18. The Predators will play two of their four preseason games at Bridgestone Arena against the Florida Panthers (Sept. 21) and Tampa Bay Lightning (Sept. 23).

Nashville will face the Lightning and Panthers on the road on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

Its game against the Panthers on Sept. 21 will be a split roster session. The first game will start at 2 p.m., followed by the second game at 6 p.m. I

The Predators will also host a Gold Star Showcase, which is an intersquad scrimmage, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville on Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Predators training camp roster

FORWARDS (29)

7 Dylan Gambrell * 6-0 191 R Bonney Lake, Wash. 8/26/96 Cleveland (AHL)

9 Filip Forsberg 6-1 205 R Ostervala, Sweden 8/13/94 Nashville (NHL)

21 Jacob Lucchini 6-0 180 L Trail, B.C. 5/9/95 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

25 Joakim Kemell 5-11 182 R Jyväskylä, Finland 4/27/04 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

26 Daniel Carr * 6-0 186 L Sherwood Park, Alta. 11/1/91 HC Lugano (Swiss League)

36 Cole Smith 6-3 195 L Brainerd, Minn. 10/28/95 Nashville (NHL)

40 Fedor Svechkov 6-0 187 L Togliatti, Russia 4/5/03 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

44 Brady Martin 6-0 185 R Kitchener, Ont. 3/16/07 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

45 Kalan Lind 6-1 162 L Swift Current, Sask. 1/25/05 Milwaukee (AHL)/Red Deer (WHL)

47 Michael McCarron 6-6 232 R Grosse Pointe, Mich. 3/7/95 Nashville (NHL)

49 Reid Schaefer 6-5 226 L Edmonton, Alta. 9/21/03 Milwaukee (AHL)

53 Hiroki Gojsic 6-3 210 R Langley, B.C. 5/1/06 Kelowna (WHL)

56 Erik Haula 5-11 191 L Pori, Finland 3/23/91 New Jersey (NHL)

58 Michael Bunting 6-0 186 L Scarborough, Ont. 9/17/95 Nashville (NHL)/Pittsburgh (NHL)

60 David Edstrom 6-4 193 L Gothenburg, Sweden 2/18/05 Frolunda (Sweden)

61 Joey Willis 5-11 184 L Elmhurst, Ill. 3/14/05 Kingston (OHL)/Saginaw (OHL)

63 Kyle Marino * 6-3 220 R Niagara Falls, Ont. 6/1/95 Milwaukee (AHL)

65 Cole O'Hara 6-0 189 R Richmond Hill, Ont. 6/20/02 Milwaukee (AHL)/UMass Amherst (Hockey East)

68 Zachary L'Heureux 5-11 197 L Montreal, Que. 5/15/03 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

71 Matthew Wood 6-4 202 R Nanaimo, B.C. 2/6/05 Nashville (NHL)/Minnesota (Big Ten)

75 Navrin Mutter 6-3 202 L London, Ont. 3/15/01 Milwaukee (AHL)

77 Luke Evangelista 6-0 183 R Toronto, Ont. 2/21/02 Nashville (NHL)

78 Ryder Rolston 6-1 175 R Boston, Mass. 10/31/01 Milwaukee (AHL)/Rockford (AHL)

81 Jonathan Marchessault 5-9 185 R Cap-Rouge, Que. 12/27/90 Nashville (NHL)

89 Ozzy Wiesblatt 5-10 183 R Calgary, Alta. 3/9/02 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

90 Ryan O'Reilly 6-1 207 L Clinton, Ont. 2/7/91 Nashville (NHL)

91 Steven Stamkos 6-1 193 R Markham, Ont. 2/7/90 Nashville (NHL)

93 Austin Roest 5-10 184 R Coldstream, B.C. 1/22/04 Everett (WHL)

97 Oasiz Wiesblatt * 5-7 180 L Vancouver, B.C. 4/8/04 Medicine Hat (WHL)

DEFENSEMEN (19)

5 Kevin Gravel 6-4 205 L Kingsford, Mich. 3/6/92 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

8 Andreas Englund 6-4 200 L Stockholm, Sweden 1/21/96 Nashville (NHL)/Los Angeles (NHL)

20 Justin Barron 6-2 198 R Halifax, N.S. 11/15/01 Nashville (NHL)/Montreal (NHL)

24 Spencer Stastney 6-0 184 L Woodbridge, Ill. 1/4/00 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

37 Nick Blankenburg 5-9 177 R Washington, Mich. 5/12/98 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

41 Nicolas Hague 6-6 245 L Kitchener, Ont. 12/5/98 Vegas (NHL)

42 Zack Hayes * 6-3 224 L Calgary, Alta. 4/24/99 Laval (AHL)

48 Nick Perbix 6-4 206 R Elk River, Minn. 6/15/98 Tampa Bay (NHL)

50 Tanner Molendyk 5-11 190 L McBride, B.C. 2/3/05 Medicine Hat (WHL)/Saskatoon (WHL)

51 Jack Matier 6-6 205 R Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. 4/8/03 Milwaukee (AHL)

52 Cameron Reid 6-0 179 L St. Thomas, Ont. 4/8/07 Kitchener (OHL)

57 Chad Nychuk * 6-1 194 L Rossburn, Man. 3/6/01 Milwaukee (AHL)/Atlanta (ECHL)

59 Roman Josi 6-1 201 L Bern, Switzerland 6/1/90 Nashville (NHL)

76 Brady Skjei 6-3 210 L Lakeville, Minn. 3/26/94 Nashville (NHL)

82 Jordan Oesterle 6-0 181 L Dearborn Heights, Mich. 6/25/1992 Nashville (NHL)/Boston (NHL)

83 Adam Wilsby 6-1 188 L Stockholm, Sweden 8/7/00 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

85 Ryan Ufko 6-0 174 R Smithtown, N.Y. 5/7/03 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

92 Andrew Gibson 6-4 211 R Windsor, Ont. 2/13/05 Oshawa (OHL)/Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

98 Alex Huang 6-0 180 R Montreal, Que. 7/30/07 Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

GOALTENDERS (7)

1 Ethan Haider 6-3 197 L St. Louis Park, Minn. 9/4/01 Milwaukee (AHL)/Atlanta (ECHL)

29 Justus Annunen 6-4 210 L Kempele, Finland 3/11/00 Nashville (NHL)/Colorado (NHL)

30 Magnus Chrona 6-6 225 L Stockholm, Sweden 8/28/00 Milwaukee (AHL)

31 T.J. Semptimphelter * 6-1 190 L Marlton, N.J. 5/9/02 Bridgeport (AHL)/North Dakota (NCHC)

32 Matt Murray 6-1 196 L St. Albert, Alta. 2/2/98 Milwaukee (AHL)

39 Jakub Milota 6-1 178 L Ostrava, Czechia 4/14/06 Cape Breton (QMJHL)

74 Juuse Saros 5-11 180 L Forssa, Finland 4/19/95 Nashville (NHL)

* indicates player is attending camp on a tryout agreement

Predators training camp, preseason schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 17

All day Physicals/team meeting Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, Sept. 18

8:45 a.m. Practice - Group A Ford Ice Center Belleuve

10:50 a.m. 12:50 p.m. Practice - Group B Ford Ice Center Belleuve

Practice - Group C Ford Ice Center Belleuve

Friday, Sept. 19

8:50 a.m. Practice - Group B Ford Ice Center Belleuve

9:30 a.m. 10:10 a.m. 10:10 a.m. 10:50 a.m. 11:20 a.m. Scrimmage - Group B/C Ford Ice Center Belleuve

Scrimmage - Group A/B Ford Ice Center Belleuve

Practice - Group C Ford Ice Center Belleuve

Scrimmage - Group A/C Ford Ice Center Belleuve

Practice - Group A Ford Ice Center Belleuve

Saturday, Sept. 20

9:15 a.m. Practice - Group C Ford Ice Center Belleuve

10 a.m. 11 a.m. 1 p.m. Scrimmage - Group A/C Ford Ice Center Belleuve

Practice - Group A Ford Ice Center Belleuve

Practice - Group B Ford Ice Center Belleuve

Sunday, Sept. 21

2 p.m. Game vs. Florida Panthers Bridgestone Arena

6 p.m. Game vs. Florida Panthers Bridgestone Arena

Monday, Sept. 22

Day off

Tuesday, Sept. 23

7 p.m. Game vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Ford Ice Center Belleuve

Wednesday, Sept. 24

10 a.m. Practice - Group A Ford Ice Center Belleuve

12:15 p.m. Practice - Group B Ford Ice Center Belleuve

Thursday, Sept. 25

6:30 p.m. Gold Star Showcase Presented F&M Bank Arena By Ticketmaster

Friday, Sept. 26

10 a.m. Practice - Group A Ford Ice Center Belleuve

12:15 p.m. Practice - Group B Ford Ice Center Belleuve

Saturday, Sept. 27

6 p.m. Game at Tampa Bay Lightning Benchmark International Arena

Sunday, Sept. 28

6 p.m. Game at Carolina Hurricanes Lenovo Center