    Nashville Predators announce training camp, preseason roster, dates

    Jack Williams
    Sep 9, 2025, 19:37
    Sep 9, 2025, 19:37

    The boys are back in town as the Nashville Predators announce their training camp roster, which is set to start on Sept. 17. All on-ice training camp practice sessions are open to the public and will be held at Ford Ice Center Bellevue. 

    Team meetings will be held on Sept. 17, with practices beginning on Sept. 18. The Predators will play two of their four preseason games at Bridgestone Arena against the Florida Panthers (Sept. 21) and Tampa Bay Lightning (Sept. 23). 

    Nashville will face the Lightning and Panthers on the road on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28. 

    Its game against the Panthers on Sept. 21 will be a split roster session. The first game will start at 2 p.m., followed by the second game at 6 p.m. I

    The Predators will also host a Gold Star Showcase, which is an intersquad scrimmage, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville on Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. 

    Predators training camp roster

    FORWARDS (29) 

    7 Dylan Gambrell * 6-0 191 R Bonney Lake, Wash. 8/26/96 Cleveland (AHL)

    9 Filip Forsberg 6-1 205 R Ostervala, Sweden 8/13/94 Nashville (NHL)

    21 Jacob Lucchini 6-0 180 L Trail, B.C. 5/9/95 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

    25 Joakim Kemell 5-11 182 R Jyväskylä, Finland 4/27/04 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

    26 Daniel Carr * 6-0 186 L Sherwood Park, Alta. 11/1/91 HC Lugano (Swiss League)

    36 Cole Smith 6-3 195 L Brainerd, Minn. 10/28/95 Nashville (NHL)

    40 Fedor Svechkov 6-0 187 L Togliatti, Russia 4/5/03 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

    44 Brady Martin 6-0 185 R Kitchener, Ont. 3/16/07 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

    45 Kalan Lind 6-1 162 L Swift Current, Sask. 1/25/05 Milwaukee (AHL)/Red Deer (WHL)

    47 Michael McCarron 6-6 232 R Grosse Pointe, Mich. 3/7/95 Nashville (NHL)

    49 Reid Schaefer 6-5 226 L Edmonton, Alta. 9/21/03 Milwaukee (AHL)

    53 Hiroki Gojsic 6-3 210 R Langley, B.C. 5/1/06 Kelowna (WHL)

    56 Erik Haula 5-11 191 L Pori, Finland 3/23/91 New Jersey (NHL)

    58 Michael Bunting 6-0 186 L Scarborough, Ont. 9/17/95 Nashville (NHL)/Pittsburgh (NHL)

    60 David Edstrom 6-4 193 L Gothenburg, Sweden 2/18/05 Frolunda (Sweden)

    61 Joey Willis 5-11 184 L Elmhurst, Ill. 3/14/05 Kingston (OHL)/Saginaw (OHL)

    63 Kyle Marino * 6-3 220 R Niagara Falls, Ont. 6/1/95 Milwaukee (AHL)

    65 Cole O'Hara 6-0 189 R Richmond Hill, Ont. 6/20/02 Milwaukee (AHL)/UMass Amherst (Hockey East)

    68 Zachary L'Heureux 5-11 197 L Montreal, Que. 5/15/03 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

    71 Matthew Wood 6-4 202 R Nanaimo, B.C. 2/6/05 Nashville (NHL)/Minnesota (Big Ten)

    75 Navrin Mutter 6-3 202 L London, Ont. 3/15/01 Milwaukee (AHL)

    77 Luke Evangelista 6-0 183 R Toronto, Ont. 2/21/02 Nashville (NHL)

    78 Ryder Rolston 6-1 175 R Boston, Mass. 10/31/01 Milwaukee (AHL)/Rockford (AHL)

    81 Jonathan Marchessault 5-9 185 R Cap-Rouge, Que. 12/27/90 Nashville (NHL)

    89 Ozzy Wiesblatt 5-10 183 R Calgary, Alta. 3/9/02 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

    90 Ryan O'Reilly 6-1 207 L Clinton, Ont. 2/7/91 Nashville (NHL)

    91 Steven Stamkos 6-1 193 R Markham, Ont. 2/7/90 Nashville (NHL)

    93 Austin Roest 5-10 184 R Coldstream, B.C. 1/22/04 Everett (WHL)

    97 Oasiz Wiesblatt * 5-7 180 L Vancouver, B.C. 4/8/04 Medicine Hat (WHL)

    DEFENSEMEN (19) 

    5 Kevin Gravel 6-4 205 L Kingsford, Mich. 3/6/92 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

    8 Andreas Englund 6-4 200 L Stockholm, Sweden 1/21/96 Nashville (NHL)/Los Angeles (NHL)

    20 Justin Barron 6-2 198 R Halifax, N.S. 11/15/01 Nashville (NHL)/Montreal (NHL)

    24 Spencer Stastney 6-0 184 L Woodbridge, Ill. 1/4/00 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

    37 Nick Blankenburg 5-9 177 R Washington, Mich. 5/12/98 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

    41 Nicolas Hague 6-6 245 L Kitchener, Ont. 12/5/98 Vegas (NHL)

    42 Zack Hayes * 6-3 224 L Calgary, Alta. 4/24/99 Laval (AHL)

    48 Nick Perbix 6-4 206 R Elk River, Minn. 6/15/98 Tampa Bay (NHL)

    50 Tanner Molendyk 5-11 190 L McBride, B.C. 2/3/05 Medicine Hat (WHL)/Saskatoon (WHL)

    51 Jack Matier 6-6 205 R Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. 4/8/03 Milwaukee (AHL)

    52 Cameron Reid 6-0 179 L St. Thomas, Ont. 4/8/07 Kitchener (OHL)

    57 Chad Nychuk * 6-1 194 L Rossburn, Man. 3/6/01 Milwaukee (AHL)/Atlanta (ECHL)

    59 Roman Josi 6-1 201 L Bern, Switzerland 6/1/90 Nashville (NHL)

    76 Brady Skjei 6-3 210 L Lakeville, Minn. 3/26/94 Nashville (NHL)

    82 Jordan Oesterle 6-0 181 L Dearborn Heights, Mich. 6/25/1992 Nashville (NHL)/Boston (NHL)

    83 Adam Wilsby 6-1 188 L Stockholm, Sweden 8/7/00 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

    85 Ryan Ufko 6-0 174 R Smithtown, N.Y. 5/7/03 Nashville (NHL)/Milwaukee (AHL)

    92 Andrew Gibson 6-4 211 R Windsor, Ont. 2/13/05 Oshawa (OHL)/Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

    98 Alex Huang 6-0 180 R Montreal, Que. 7/30/07 Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

    GOALTENDERS (7) 

    1 Ethan Haider 6-3 197 L St. Louis Park, Minn. 9/4/01 Milwaukee (AHL)/Atlanta (ECHL)

    29 Justus Annunen 6-4 210 L Kempele, Finland 3/11/00 Nashville (NHL)/Colorado (NHL)

    30 Magnus Chrona 6-6 225 L Stockholm, Sweden 8/28/00 Milwaukee (AHL)

    31 T.J. Semptimphelter * 6-1 190 L Marlton, N.J. 5/9/02 Bridgeport (AHL)/North Dakota (NCHC)

    32 Matt Murray 6-1 196 L St. Albert, Alta. 2/2/98 Milwaukee (AHL)

    39 Jakub Milota 6-1 178 L Ostrava, Czechia 4/14/06 Cape Breton (QMJHL) 

    74 Juuse Saros 5-11 180 L Forssa, Finland 4/19/95 Nashville (NHL)

    * indicates player is attending camp on a tryout agreement

    Predators training camp, preseason schedule 

    Feb 3, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) celebrates his goal with defenseman Roman Josi (59) against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

    Wednesday, Sept. 17

    All day Physicals/team meeting Bridgestone Arena

    Thursday, Sept. 18

    8:45 a.m. Practice - Group A Ford Ice Center Belleuve

    10:50 a.m. 12:50 p.m. Practice - Group B Ford Ice Center Belleuve

    Practice - Group C Ford Ice Center Belleuve

    Friday, Sept. 19

    8:50 a.m. Practice - Group B Ford Ice Center Belleuve

    9:30 a.m. 10:10 a.m. 10:10 a.m. 10:50 a.m. 11:20 a.m. Scrimmage - Group B/C Ford Ice Center Belleuve

    Scrimmage - Group A/B Ford Ice Center Belleuve

    Practice - Group C Ford Ice Center Belleuve

    Scrimmage - Group A/C Ford Ice Center Belleuve

    Practice - Group A Ford Ice Center Belleuve

    Saturday, Sept. 20

    9:15 a.m. Practice - Group C Ford Ice Center Belleuve

    10 a.m. 11 a.m. 1 p.m. Scrimmage - Group A/C Ford Ice Center Belleuve

    Practice - Group A Ford Ice Center Belleuve

    Practice - Group B Ford Ice Center Belleuve

    Sunday, Sept. 21

    2 p.m. Game vs. Florida Panthers Bridgestone Arena

    6 p.m. Game vs. Florida Panthers Bridgestone Arena

    Monday, Sept. 22

    Day off

    Tuesday, Sept. 23

    7 p.m. Game vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Ford Ice Center Belleuve

    Wednesday, Sept. 24

    10 a.m. Practice - Group A Ford Ice Center Belleuve

    12:15 p.m. Practice - Group B Ford Ice Center Belleuve

    Thursday, Sept. 25

    6:30 p.m. Gold Star Showcase Presented F&M Bank Arena By Ticketmaster

    Friday, Sept. 26

    10 a.m. Practice - Group A Ford Ice Center Belleuve

    12:15 p.m. Practice - Group B Ford Ice Center Belleuve

    Saturday, Sept. 27

    6 p.m. Game at Tampa Bay Lightning Benchmark International Arena

    Sunday, Sept. 28

    6 p.m. Game at Carolina Hurricanes Lenovo Center