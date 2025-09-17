Nashville Predators athletic trainer named to United States Olympic team supportive staff

Another Nashville Predator will be in Milano Cortana for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

On Wednesday, the United States announced its full staff for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Predators athletic trainer Dr. Kevin Morley will join Team USA on its supportive staff.

He will be a part of a three-person team, which will include Minnesota Wild athletic trainers John Worley and Travis Green. Morley also served as a trainer for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Morley is entering his fifth season with the Predators and oversees the team's medical services. He also partners with the sports medicine staff of the Milwaukee Admirals.

He was previously with the New Jersey Devils organization for 14 years, spending his first six seasons with the Devils' AHL affiliate as their head athletic trainer. Morley was then promoted to an assistant athletic trainer for the Devils.

Morley was then promoted to the Devils head position after three seasons. He spent five seasons as the Devils head athletic trainer before moving to Nashville.

He is originally from Newington, Connecticut. Morley holds a bachelor's degree in health science from James Madison University, a master's in sports medicine from the University of Florida and a doctoral degree in athletic training from Florida International University.

As of now, two Nashville Predators have been named to Olympic rosters: Juuse Saros (Finland) and Roman Josi (Switzerland). Brady Skjei (United States) and Erik Haula (Finland) have also been invited to Olympic camps.

The men's ice hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics will take place from Feb. 11 to 22.