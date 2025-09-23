Nashville Predators Broadcast duo Terry Crisp, Pete Weber to be inducted into ' Preds Golden Hall'

Editor's note: This story is a press release from the Nashville Predators.

Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 23, 2025) - Nashville Predators CEO Sean Henry and Senior Advisor David Poile announced today that Terry Crisp and Pete Weber will be inducted into the Preds Golden Hall’s Class of 2025. The Preds Golden Hall, which will induct new members on a yearly basis, showcases and honors the individuals who have positively represented the Predators since the franchise’s inception in 1997.

Crisp and Weber will be inducted into the Preds Golden Hall during Nashville’s game on Nov. 1 vs. Calgary at Bridgestone Arena; tickets are available by going to Ticketmaster.com. A special event honoring Crisp and Weber will be held following the game. More information will be released at a later date, but Predators fans will be able to attend the event by making a donation to the Nashville Predators Foundation. Crisp and Weber will become the fourth and fifth members of the Preds Golden Hall, joining inaugural Class of 2024 members Poile, Pekka Rinne and Shea Weber.

“When you think about the Predators, there is a strong chance that the first people who come to mind are Pete and Terry,” Henry said. “As a combo, they are synonymous with our franchise. Through their Emmy-award winning roles on our broadcast, Pete and Terry provided the color for some of the most iconic moments in our team’s history. But perhaps more importantly, they are the ones who helped the Predators hit the ground running as a franchise – not only educating our fans about the game but ingraining themselves in our community. Their induction into the Preds GOLDen Hall is an appropriate recognition of their more than two decades of service to SMASHVILLE.”

Pete and Terry are an integral part of why the Predators franchise is what it is today,” Poile said. “When I reflect on the early years of our organization, they did just as much – if not more – to develop our fanbase as anyone else, including our players and coaches. As our franchise grew, so did the admiration and respect for Pete and Terry, who cemented themselves as not only a legendary broadcast duo, but as pillars of Predators history. I am honored to welcome them to the Preds Golden Hall.”

Crisp spent the franchise’s first 24 seasons providing analysis on the Predators’ television broadcasts before retiring after the 2021-22 campaign. He worked alongside Weber from the team’s inauguralseason until 2013-14, forming one of the most well-known broadcast duos in the NHL. Crisp then shifted to the Predators LIVE pregame and postgame shows, serving as a studio analyst for seven seasons with Lyndsay Rowley. A lifer in the game of hockey, Crisp won three Stanley Cups – two as a player with the Philadelphia Flyers (1974-75) and one as a head coach with the Calgary Flames (1989) – before embarking on his successful broadcast career. He was also inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in August 2020.

Weber is set to begin his 28th season as the “Voice of the Predators” on the franchise’s broadcast team and 11th as the primary radio play-by-play announcer. Over the past 27 seasons, he has called more than 2,000 Predators games, bringing the action to life for countless fans in the process. In addition to calling games with Crisp through the 2013-14 campaign, he has also partnered with Hal Gill and Jay More over the last several seasons. Weber has won multiple Emmy awards during his tenure with the organization and is a nine-time recipient of the Tennessee Sportscaster of the Year award from the National Sports Media Association. Weber’s prolific broadcast career has included stints calling games in the NHL, NBA and NFL, college football and Triple-A baseball.

Smashville Loyal re-invents season-ticket memberships into an exclusive loyalty experience featuring tenure-based benefits designed to reward your commitment with all-encompassing experiences that go beyond hockey! Place your initial payment to become Smashville Loyal today. To join now, call 615-770-7800 or visit NashvillePredators.com.