Nashville Predators Central Division Series Preview: Chicago Blackhawks

Feb 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate against the Nashville Predators after the game at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

As the 2025-26 season approaches, we’re previewing each of the Nashville Predators’ Central Division opponents.

This series will feature each team in chronological order and not their predicted order of finish in the division.

Our first preview focuses on the Chicago Blackhawks.

2024-25 Season By The Numbers

RECORD

25-46-11 (.372)

OVERTIME

3-7

SHOOTOUT

2-4

OVERALL

31st

OFFENSE

2.73 GPG (26th)

DEFENSE

3.56 GAA (31st)

POWER PLAY

24.9% (7th)

PENALTY KILL

79.3% (14th)

EXPECTED GF/60

2.10 (32nd)

EXPECTED GA/60

2.78 (29th)

Season Analysis

For Chicago Blackhawks fans, the beginning of the club’s rebuild probably seems like ages ago, but it’s only been around three years.

Last season, the Blackhawks finished 31st overall in the NHL standings, improving by two wins and nine points from the previous campaign.

Odds are that trend will continue for another season. The Hockey News predicts Chicago to finish eighth in the Central, with Stanley Cup odds at 90/1.

If end-of-season momentum means anything, the Hawks accumulated points in five of their final six games in 2024-25.

Offense

Connor Bedard has led the team in scoring each of his first two seasons (67 points in 2024-25). He can’t do it all by himself, though; the only other forwards who tallied at least 50 points last season were Ryan Donato (62) and Teuvo Teravainen (58).

The Blackhawks are hoping Frank Nazar (26 points) can build off the momentum of his World Championship performance and become a bigger impact. They’re also counting on Oliver Moore (four points in nine games) to build his confidence coming out of the University of Minnesota as part of Chicago’s youth movement.

Defense

Chicago no longer has Seth Jones, who was traded to the Florida Panthers last March for goaltender Spencer Knight and a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Alec Martinez, who announced his retirement last April, is also gone.

This puts Alex Vlasic as the Hawks’ No. 1 blueliner, with Connor Murphy being the team’s most experienced defenseman.

More will be expected from Artyom Levshunov, Sam Rinzel and Kevin Korchinski, but the bulk of the backend responsibilities will fall on Vlasic’s shoulders.

Goaltending

After coming over from the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers, Knight posted a 3.18 goals-against average and .896 save percentage in 15 games. His most impressive performance came right after the trade, a 41-save gem that resulted in a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

The next 14 games saw Knight record an .885 save percentage, but his ceiling is high if he can get a solid defense to back him up. Speaking of backups, the Hawks hope Laurent Brossoit can come back from the knee surgeries that kept him out all of last season and spell Knight in net. Arvid Soderblom is also in the mix.

Special Teams

The Blackhawks may have been ranked at or near the bottom in many statistical categories, but special-teams play wasn’t among them.

The club had the seventh-best power-play unit (24.9%), and the penalty-kill was a solid 14th (79.3%). Only 10 teams gave up fewer shot attempts against per 60 shorthanded minutes.

Last Season’s Series

The Predators and Blackhawks faced each other a total of four times in 2024-25, with Nashville sporting a 3-1 advantage in the series. It turned out to be the only series the Preds won against a team in their own division.

2025-26 Season Series

The two teams will again face off four times this season. The first meeting takes place in Chicago Nov. 28, then in Nashville on Jan. 10, 2026. The final two meetings are Feb. 26 at Bridgestone Arena and March 22 in Chicago.

The Bottom Line

One of the biggest reasons the Blackhawks hired Jeff Blashill as their new head coach last May was his ability to work with young players. He will certainly get a golden opportunity to demonstrate that in Chicago.