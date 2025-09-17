Nashville Predators Central Division Series Preview: St. Louis Blues

Mar 27, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Jonathan Marchessault (81) goals is waved off after review from the NHL against the St. Louis Blues during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

As the 2025-26 season approaches, we’re previewing each of the Nashville Predators’ Central Division opponents.

This series will feature each team in chronological order and not their predicted order of finish in the division.

Today’s preview focuses on the St. Louis Blues.

2024-25 Season By The Numbers

RECORD

44-30-8 (.585)

OVERTIME

8-6

SHOOTOUT

4-2

OVERALL

14th

OFFENSE

3.05 GPG (13th)

DEFENSE

2.82 GAA (11th)

POWER PLAY

22.1% (16th)

PENALTY KILL

74.2% (28th)

EXPECTED GF/60

2.24 (30th)

EXPECTED GA/60

2.31 (5th)

Season Analysis

After the Blues brought in Jim Montgomery to replace Drew Bannister as head coach last November, things began to look up.

The team went 35-18-7 the rest of the way, and grabbed the second wild card spot in the Western Conference, getting back to the post-season for the first time since 2022.

Their reward: Matching up with the Winnipeg Jets, winners of the President’s Trophy for posting the best regular-season record.

The Blues gave it everything they had, falling in double overtime in Game 7 of the first round.

As he begins his first full year with St. Louis, Montgomery will now have the expectations of getting back to the playoffs again. His other challenge will be to balance a mixture of seasoned veterans with youth.

Offense

After putting up 19 goals and 36 points in 72 games for the Blues last season, Zack Bolduc was traded to the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Logan Mailloux. Fourth-line center Radek Faksa, after one season with the Blues, returned to his former team, the Dallas Stars, in free agency.

Otherwise, the Blues’ main offensive core is intact. Robert Thomas, who led the club with 81 points in 2024-25, will once again be the top center. Jordan Kyrou, who led the Blues in goals with 36, dodged off-season trade rumors and is also back.

The Blues are hoping for another great season from Dylan Holloway, who tallied 26 goals and 63 points in his first season. If he hadn’t missed the playoff series against the Jets with a hip injury, who knows what might have been?

Pius Suter (25 goals, 46 points) signed a two-year contract with St. Louis in free agency, and should also give the offense a boost.

Defense

The Blues succeeded in getting younger on the blue line by waiving 34-year-old Nick Leddy and acquiring the 22-year-old Mailloux. Ryan Suter, 40, became a UFA.

After being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks last December, Cam Fowler (40 points in 68 games between the Blues and Ducks), will be counted on for veteran leadership. So willColton Parayko and Justin Faulk.

Philip Broberg showed why the Blues made a smart choice signing him to an offer sheet prior to last season, recording 29 points in 68 games.

Goaltending

Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer made a nice tandem in net last season. Binnington’s 2.69 goals-against average was his best since 2020-21.

Hofer went 16-8-3 with a 2.65 GAA and .904 SP. He’s 25, and signed a two-year, 6.8-million contract in June.

Special Teams

Overall, the Blues’ power play ranked 16th in 2024-25. But they got significantly better after Jan. 1, scoring at a 26.7% clip the remainder of the season, ranking fifth during that span.

Things were not so great with the penalty-kill unit, finishing 28th &74.2%). Adding Pius Suter should be a big help, after he guided the Vancouver Canucks to a third-place ranking in the NHL in that department. Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich will also be back on the top PP and PK units.

Last Season’s Series

The Blues were a thorn in Nashville’s side in 2024-25, going 4-0-0 over the four-game series. Only the final contest, a 3-2 Preds loss on March 27, was close. St. Louis outscored the Predators 18-8 in the series.

2025-26 Season Series

The two teams won’t meet in the regular season until December, when they’ll square off three times: Dec. 11 in Nashville, Dec. 15 in St. Louis, and Dec. 27 also in St. Louis. The final get-together is Feb. 2 in Nashville.

The Bottom Line

The Central will be a tough division again this season with the likes of Dallas, Winnipeg, Colorado, etc. But if the Blues can be more consistent throughout the season and hang around, they’ll be in the playoff conversation.

