Nashville Predators Central Division Series Preview: Winnipeg Jets

As the 2025-26 season approaches, we’re previewing each of the Nashville Predators’ Central Division opponents.

This series will feature each team in chronological order and not their predicted order of finish in the division.

We wrap up our seven-part series with a preview of the Winnipeg Jets.

Feb 27, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Brady Skjei (76) skates with the puck against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

2024-25 Season By The Numbers

RECORD

56-22-4 (.707)

OVERTIME

11-3

SHOOTOUT

2-1

OVERALL

1st

OFFENSE

3.35 GPG (4th)

DEFENSE

2.32 GAA (1st)

POWER PLAY

28.9% (1st)

PENALTY KILL

79.4% (13th)

EXPECTED GF/60

2.56 (13th)

EXPECTED GA/60

2.33 (7th)

Season Analysis

As winners of the President’s Trophy in 2025, the Winnipeg Jets owned the best record during the regular season (56-22-4).

But just as in previous years, winning the President’s Trophy did not translate to a Stanley Cup victory. After Cole Perfetti’s memorable goal in Game 7 of the Jets’ first-round series eliminated the St. Louis Blues, Winnipeg fell in six games to the Dallas Stars in the second round.

Nevertheless, there is optimism heading into 2025-26. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who has had his struggles in previous post-seasons, rose to the occasion in the Blues series, sporting a 3.08 goals-against average and .866 save percentage in 13 playoff games.

The biggest story this off-season is the comeback of Jonathan Toews, who returns to the NHL and will play for his hometown team following a two-year absence due to health issues. While he is 37, the Jets hope the three-time Stanley Cup champion can inject some of that Cup-winning experience into their locker room.

Offense

The top-line duo of Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor will once again be counted on to drive the Jets’ offense, along with Perfetti. Scheifele and Connor combined for 80 goals in 2024-25, and have ranked 25th and 13th, respectively, in goal output the past four seasons.

Offensive depth has been a key to Winnipeg’s success. They tied for the top spot in the NHL with eight forwards producing 15 or more goals last season.

However, Lowry is expected to be sidelined through the first month of this season. If Toews could even come close to his 23-goal output of 2022-23, that will be a big bonus. Time will tell.

Defense

It was a solid season on the blueline for the Jets. They finished first in goals-against per game (2.32) and seventh in expected goals against per 60 minutes (2.33). They finished in the top 10 in limiting scoring and high-danger chances against at 5-on-5.

The defense may not have individual star power aside from Josh Morrissey, but a team effort has been the secret sauce to the Jets’ back end.

Goaltending

Playoff questions aside, there is no question about Hellebuyck’s play in the regular season. His 47-12-3 record, 2.01 GAA and .925 SP are proof of that. It’s getting through an entire post-season that is in doubt, although he performed much better last post-season.

Backup Eric Comrie has proven he is more than capable of spelling Hellebuyck. He posted a 2.39 GAA and .914 SP over 20 regular-season games and 1.40/.923 in three playoff games. Goaltending should be the least of Winnipeg’s problems.

Special Teams

The power play was a polarizing phase of the Jets’ game last season. They led the league at 28.9%, but completely fizzled out in the post-season. They are bringing back the same unit along with the addition of Toews.

As for the penalty-kill unit, it finished 13th in the NHL and was also sluggish in the playoffs. Translating success past the regular season could make the difference in a deep Cup run.

Last Season’s Series

The Predators held their own against the President’s Cup champions, going 2-2-0 in the season series.

After a 4-1 home victory against the Jets Nov. 23, Nashville dropped the next two contests in Winnipeg before coming out on top in the final game of the series at Bridgestone Arena.

2025-26 Season Series

The Jets will host Nashville Oct. 18. Their next meeting is in Nashville Nov. 29, followed by a March 17 contest in Winnipeg.

The Bottom Line

While Toews will be one of the Jets’ biggest storylines this season, Perfetti will need to duplicate or exceed his 18-goal, 32-assist production of a season ago. Being clutch in the playoffs again won’t hurt, either.